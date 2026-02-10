ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan To Face Tough Challenge Of USA As Three Matches To Be Played On Day 4

There are three matches to be played on the fourth day of the World Cup. The first match will start at 11 am, the second at 3 pm, and the third will be played in Sri Lanka in the evening. Since all three matches are in different cities and at different times, cricket fans will be able to enjoy the sport throughout the day.

Hyderabad: On the fourth day of the T20 World Cup 2026, cricket fans will get to see three exciting matches. The first two matches will be held in India, while the third match will be held in Sri Lanka. The Pakistan team will be playing in their second match, and they will face a big challenge from the United States (USA). The United States had defeated Pakistan in the 2024 World Cup, so this match will be particularly interesting.

The fourth day of the tournament will begin at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The match between the Netherlands and Namibia will be played at 11 am. The Netherlands gave Pakistan a tough fight in their previous match. At one stage, their victory seemed almost certain, but they lost due to their own mistakes. Now they have a chance to correct their mistakes and win against Namibia. This match will be important for both teams.

New Zealand vs UAE

New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will clash at 3 pm at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. New Zealand is always considered a strong team, while the UAE has a chance to make its mark. Everyone will be watching how both teams play. The Chennai pitch is likely to provide help to the spinners, which will make the match even more interesting.

Pakistan vs USA

The last and most talked about match of the day will be between Pakistan and the USA in Colombo. In the 2024 T20 World Cup, the USA had made a big comeback by defeating Pakistan in the Super Over. The US team will enter the field with the same confidence this time, too. The USA gave a good fight to India in their first match of the World Cup. At one stage, India was in trouble, but Suryakumar Yadav's brilliant innings led India to victory. Now it will be interesting to see how the USA performs against Pakistan. This match is prestigious for Pakistan.