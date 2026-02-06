Temba Bavuma Returns To T20 World Cup In New Role
Former South Africa captain Temba Bavuma will be back in the T20 World Cup starting from February 7.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: Former South Africa captain Temba Bavuma will be part of the T20 World Cup once again, but not as a player this time. He has been named in the ICC's T20 World Cup 2026 commentary panel, which includes several stars, including Nasser Hussain. The commentary panel also include names like Ravi Shastri.
International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the commentary panel on the eve of the tournament’s opening day, where three matches will be played featuring India, Pakistan and West Indies.
Hussain was also named in the panel despite criticising the global governing body and backing Pakistan’s decision to boycott their T20 World Cup match recently. Speaking on Sky Sports,
“If India, a month before a tournament, said, ‘Our government does not want us to play in a country for a World Cup’, would the ICC have been so firm and said, ‘You know the rules, bad luck, we’re knocking you out?’” Hussain said.
“The only thing all sides ask for is consistency. Bangladesh, Pakistan and India must be treated the same. Yes, India fans may say, ‘Cry more, we have the money!’ But with power comes responsibility,” he added.
“I actually quite like Bangladesh sticking to their guns and standing up for their players. I quite like Pakistan sticking up for Bangladesh as well. At some stage, someone should say, enough with this politics — can we just get back to playing cricket.”
Who all are included in the commentary panel?
Apart from Hussain, foremr India cricketers Ravi Shastri, Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, Sunil Gavaskar and Harsha Bhogle are also members of the panel. Former Pakistan greats Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Ramiz Raja are also in the team. Athar Ali Khan of Bangladesh will also feature in the panel.
Ravi Shastri, Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith, Ian Bishop, Aaron Finch, Dinesh Karthik, Kumar Sangakkara, Samuel Badree, Robin Uthappa, Carlos Brathwaite, Eoin Morgan, Wasim Akram, Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden, Ramiz Raja, Dale Steyn, Michael Atherton, Waqar Younis, Simon Doull, Shaun Pollock, Katey Martin, Harsha Bhogle, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Natalie Germanos, Danny Morrison, Alan Wilkins, Ian Ward, Mark Howard, Nick Knight, Athar Ali Khan, Kass Naidoo, Bazid Khan, Raunak Kapoor, Niall O’Brien, Preston Mommsen, Andrew Leonard, Russell Arnold, Roshan Abeysinghe, Angelo Mathews and Temba Bavuma comprise the commentary panel.