Temba Bavuma Returns To T20 World Cup In New Role

Hyderabad: Former South Africa captain Temba Bavuma will be part of the T20 World Cup once again, but not as a player this time. He has been named in the ICC's T20 World Cup 2026 commentary panel, which includes several stars, including Nasser Hussain. The commentary panel also include names like Ravi Shastri.

International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the commentary panel on the eve of the tournament’s opening day, where three matches will be played featuring India, Pakistan and West Indies.

Hussain was also named in the panel despite criticising the global governing body and backing Pakistan’s decision to boycott their T20 World Cup match recently. Speaking on Sky Sports,

“If India, a month before a tournament, said, ‘Our government does not want us to play in a country for a World Cup’, would the ICC have been so firm and said, ‘You know the rules, bad luck, we’re knocking you out?’” Hussain said.