T20 World Cup 2026: Matheesha Pathirana Out, Dilshan Madhushanka In As Sri Lanka Forced To Make Change To Squad

Hyderabad: Sri Lanka have suffered a huge blow as Matheesha Pathirana has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup. He is eliminated from the tournament after sustaining a calf strain. Batting coach Vikram Rathour confirmed the development ahead of Sri Lanka’s final group clash against Zimbabwe on February 19 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

“I believe he has been declared unfit for the remainder of the tournament. If it hasn’t been officially announced yet, I expect that update to be released soon,” Rathour said in the pre-match press conference.

Pathirana limped off after bowling just four deliveries against Australia, suffering a calf strain. He went down immediately after suffering a calf strain, holding his left leg immediately after the fourth ball of his opening over during Sri Lanka’s match against Australia in Pallekelle.

The physio immediately rushed onto the field, and the pacer was subsequently taken off the field. Dasun Shanaka completed the remaining two deliveries of the over. Pathirana didn’t return for the rest of the innings, raising concerns over his injury.

Sri Lanka are already without the services of their ace spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, and the absence of another key player might hamper their bowling attack against quality batting units. Sri Lanka are grouped with New Zealand, England and Pakistan in the Super 8 stages.