T20 World Cup 2026: Matheesha Pathirana Out, Dilshan Madhushanka In As Sri Lanka Forced To Make Change To Squad
Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup after sustaining a calf injury against Australia.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 6:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: Sri Lanka have suffered a huge blow as Matheesha Pathirana has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup. He is eliminated from the tournament after sustaining a calf strain. Batting coach Vikram Rathour confirmed the development ahead of Sri Lanka’s final group clash against Zimbabwe on February 19 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
“I believe he has been declared unfit for the remainder of the tournament. If it hasn’t been officially announced yet, I expect that update to be released soon,” Rathour said in the pre-match press conference.
Pathirana limped off after bowling just four deliveries against Australia, suffering a calf strain. He went down immediately after suffering a calf strain, holding his left leg immediately after the fourth ball of his opening over during Sri Lanka’s match against Australia in Pallekelle.
The physio immediately rushed onto the field, and the pacer was subsequently taken off the field. Dasun Shanaka completed the remaining two deliveries of the over. Pathirana didn’t return for the rest of the innings, raising concerns over his injury.
Sri Lanka are already without the services of their ace spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, and the absence of another key player might hamper their bowling attack against quality batting units. Sri Lanka are grouped with New Zealand, England and Pakistan in the Super 8 stages.
Who will replace Pathirana?
ICC confirmed in a media release that Madhushanka will replace Pathirana, and the name has been approved by the Event Technical Committee.
“The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has approved Dilshan Madushanka as a replacement for Matheesha Pathirana in the Sri Lanka squad,” ICC said in a release.
Madhushanka has 15 wickets from 15 T20Is so far, with a bowling average of 31.86 and a strike rate of 19.6. Sri Lanka will hope that his left-arm pace bowling will boost their fast bowling department in the Super 8 stages.