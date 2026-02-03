ETV Bharat / sports

Lanka’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Squad Blends Calming Veterans With Flashy Youth

- By Meenakshi Rao

New Delhi: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup co-hosts of this politically charged tournament, Sri Lanka, are the last among the 20 teams to have announced their 15-member squad on February 2.

The unveiling of the squad came on a day when the tournament was trying to tackle its biggest body blow – Pakistan announcing the forfeiture of their blockbuster match against India. Bigger unsporting situations clouded the significance of Lanka’s squad selection, but the roll call comes after a long mulling by the selectors looking for redemption. This time, the selectors have rested experimentation and given a safe pair of hands, time on the crease.

Captain’s Return

The big news here is the comeback of lower-order batting allrounder Dasun Shanaka as Captain. Those in the know of Sri Lankan cricket say Shanaka’s return is a back-to-the-future moment for this passionate cricketing country.

After Charith Asalanka struggled under the weight of the captaincy – averaging a meagre 16.44 with the bat as a stout middle-order batter – the selectors decided to unburden their star of the middle. By handing the torch back to Shanaka, the Board is betting on veteran composure to navigate the intense pressure of a home World Cup.

Home Advantage

Though the run-up games against England have not gone Sri Lanka’s way with the home team trailing 2-0, the squad has the potential to exploit the humid conditions of Colombo and Kandy to squeeze opponents with variety and then explode in the final overs.

The prime assassin of this squad is Matheesha Pathirana, one of the most feared death bowlers in the game. He is laced with sling shots and 150kph yorkers. Under the Premadasa lights, he will be raring to go. Paired with finger-flicked carrom balls by Maheesh Theekshana, the bowling attack has a mystery factor that opponents will be vulnerable to.

All-Round Insurance

The Lankan squad also boasts of all-rounders Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, and Dunith Wellalage, which gives it a tail only after No 9. This amazing depth, decked with variety and consistency, is Sri Lanka’s greatest weapon. And then, there are openers like Pathum Nissanka and the recalled Kusal Janith Perera to play with fearless aggression to bring back the Sanath Jayasurya days.