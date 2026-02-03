Lanka’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Squad Blends Calming Veterans With Flashy Youth
Sri Lankan selectors took some hard decisions to stitch up their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 10:35 AM IST
- By Meenakshi Rao
New Delhi: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup co-hosts of this politically charged tournament, Sri Lanka, are the last among the 20 teams to have announced their 15-member squad on February 2.
The unveiling of the squad came on a day when the tournament was trying to tackle its biggest body blow – Pakistan announcing the forfeiture of their blockbuster match against India. Bigger unsporting situations clouded the significance of Lanka’s squad selection, but the roll call comes after a long mulling by the selectors looking for redemption. This time, the selectors have rested experimentation and given a safe pair of hands, time on the crease.
Captain’s Return
The big news here is the comeback of lower-order batting allrounder Dasun Shanaka as Captain. Those in the know of Sri Lankan cricket say Shanaka’s return is a back-to-the-future moment for this passionate cricketing country.
After Charith Asalanka struggled under the weight of the captaincy – averaging a meagre 16.44 with the bat as a stout middle-order batter – the selectors decided to unburden their star of the middle. By handing the torch back to Shanaka, the Board is betting on veteran composure to navigate the intense pressure of a home World Cup.
Home Advantage
Though the run-up games against England have not gone Sri Lanka’s way with the home team trailing 2-0, the squad has the potential to exploit the humid conditions of Colombo and Kandy to squeeze opponents with variety and then explode in the final overs.
The prime assassin of this squad is Matheesha Pathirana, one of the most feared death bowlers in the game. He is laced with sling shots and 150kph yorkers. Under the Premadasa lights, he will be raring to go. Paired with finger-flicked carrom balls by Maheesh Theekshana, the bowling attack has a mystery factor that opponents will be vulnerable to.
All-Round Insurance
The Lankan squad also boasts of all-rounders Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, and Dunith Wellalage, which gives it a tail only after No 9. This amazing depth, decked with variety and consistency, is Sri Lanka’s greatest weapon. And then, there are openers like Pathum Nissanka and the recalled Kusal Janith Perera to play with fearless aggression to bring back the Sanath Jayasurya days.
The squad features a strong core of white-ball experience in the form of Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera and Charith Asalanka.
Hopes And Hard Calls
The selectors held back time to decide, and then they took the hardest decision to omit Dhananjaya de Silva. This marks the end of an era for the classy right-hander in this format. With this heartbreak comes a breath of fresh air in the inclusion of young Kamil Mishara and Pavan Rathnayake, signalling a smooth transition to stroke play.
For fans who have their emotions tied to Kusal Janith Perera will be rejoicing wholeheartedly. KJP remains Lanka’s ultimate wildcard — a player who can take a game away from the opposition in the first six overs.
The Gameplan
It is a clear-cut strategy to rely on Shanaka’s leadership to keep heads cool and let Hasaranga work his magic in the middle overs and hope the home crowd carries them to a repeat of the 2014 glory when they defeated India in the Final to lift their lone trophy. Indeed, the lions have been quiet for a few years. This February, they finally have the names to roar again.
Group B: Sri Lanka have been housed in Group B alongside Australia, Ireland, Oman, and Zimbabwe not as favourites, but can turn out to be dangerous hosts. They start their campaign this Sunday, February 8, against Ireland.
Group Stage Fixtures:
February 8: vs Ireland, Colombo
February 12: vs Oman, Pallekele
February 16: vs Australia, Pallekele
February 19: vs Zimbabwe, Colombo
Squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga.