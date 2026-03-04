ETV Bharat / sports

Kolkata Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In NZ vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Match?

Hyderabad: New Zealand is all set to take on South Africa in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on March 4. The winner of the match will take on the winner of the second semifinal between India and England in the title decider. Both South Africa and New Zealand are yet to win a T20 World Cup and have played one final each in the tournament's history.

South Africa are on a roll in the tournament, earning seven straight wins, including one against defending champions India, which secured a berth in the semifinals for them. New Zealand’s best finish in the tournament is as the finalists in the 2021 edition. In the ongoing tournament, they have blown hot and cold, winning four and losing two matches, including one against South Africa in the group stage.

Kolkata weather report

According to accuweather.com, a full contest is expected without any interruption of the rain. The temperature is expected to hover between 23 and 28 degrees Celsius throughout the match. The skies will be clear, and the humidity will increase in the second half of the match. Thus, the spectators will witness a full 20-over contest on Wednesday.