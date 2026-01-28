ETV Bharat / sports

Team Scotland: A Mix And Match Of Youth, Nationalities And Veterans

By Meenakshi Rao

New Delhi: Scotland’s quickly stitched up squad for the ICC T20 World Cup, announced on January 27, is a mix of nationalities, first timers, veterans and working professionals.

The head coach, Owen Dawkins, is comparatively new to the team at 47, taking charge in December 2025. Skipper Richie Berrington is a veteran at 38. There are a former New Zealander and an Afghan on the rolls, too. This will be the team’s seventh appearance in the T20 World Cup after they made their debut way back in 2007.

The European side had also participated in the inaugural edition of the tournament, nearly two decades back in 2007.

In Zainullah Ihsan, a first-time call-up for the team, Scotland have an Afghanistan-born fast bowler who recently qualified to play for Scotland. Tom Bruce, on the other hand, is a former New Zealand international player who will beef up their batting department. The 34-year-old has featured in 17 T20Is for the Black Caps before he changed allegiance to Scotland, having been born to a Scottish father from Edinburgh.

Bruce has often talked about a "long Scottish history" within his family. He holds a British passport through his father and previously represented a Scottish Development side in 2016 while playing club cricket in the UK. At that time, ICC residency criteria prevented him from making a full international debut.

After a significant period playing domestic cricket in New Zealand and 17 T20I appearances for the Black Caps between 2017 and 2020, changes in ICC eligibility rules allowed him to switch allegiance and commit to Scotland in August 2025. He boasts of a 140-strike rate in T20s and is known for his aggression with the willow. Though not on a high in New Zealand, he is an asset for the Scots.

Ihsan's history is a compelling story of an Afghan-born fast bowler who arrived in the UK as an unaccompanied asylum seeker and eventually qualified to represent the Scotland national cricket team. At 19, this is his first international call-up, and he is the only uncapped player in the squad debuting in this World Cup. After spending his early years in Afghanistan, he came to the UK seeking safety and a new life.

He was granted refugee status in the UK in 2022. Before arriving in Glasgow, Ihsan had only played tape-ball cricket. He joined the GHK Cricket Club in Glasgow, where his talent as a fast bowler was discovered and nurtured.