India-Pakistan Clash Becomes Most-Watched Match Of T20 World Cup With Record-Breaking Reach
The India-Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup 2026 witnessed a huge hype and became the most-watched match in the tournament's history.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: India’s blockbuster T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan not only delivered fireworks on the field, but it also lived up to its hype with staggering digital records. JioStar made the announcement on Friday through an official release.
“JioStar, the official digital and broadcast partner of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, today announced that the India vs Pakistan on JioHotstar set historic milestones on reach and consumption. The match recorded an unprecedented digital reach of 163 million, making it the highest match reach for any ICC event in the T20 format, even surpassing the viewership for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Final between India and South Africa. The scintillating performance by India also ensured a 56% growth in reach over India vs Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on digital,” the release stated.
“The match generated a staggering 20 billion minutes of total watch time across all screens, underscoring the massive depth of fan engagement. This led to a 42% increase in consumption compared to the previous edition’s fixture, driven by the Indian national cricket team’s dominant performance,” it added.
India made a ruthless statement, comfortably beating arch-rivals by 61 runs to enter the group stage unbeaten. After choosing to field first, Pakistan skipper Salman Agha’s surprise to bowl the opening over resulted in Abhishek Sharma’s wicket. However, Ishan Kishan turned the tide, scoring a rapid half-century. He knocked 77 runs from 40 deliveries, and the Men in Blue closed the innings at 175/7 thanks to the contribution of 32 from Suryakumar Yadav.
Pakistan struggled while chasing a decent total. Usman Khan played a valiant knock of 44 runs from 34 deliveries. Indian bowlers dished out a collective effort and the efforts from Jasprit Bumrah (2/17), Axar Patel (2/29), and Varun Chakravarthy (2/16) helped them all out Pakistan on 114 in 17.5 overs.