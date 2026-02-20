ETV Bharat / sports

India-Pakistan Clash Becomes Most-Watched Match Of T20 World Cup With Record-Breaking Reach

Hyderabad: India’s blockbuster T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan not only delivered fireworks on the field, but it also lived up to its hype with staggering digital records. JioStar made the announcement on Friday through an official release.

“JioStar, the official digital and broadcast partner of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, today announced that the India vs Pakistan on JioHotstar set historic milestones on reach and consumption. The match recorded an unprecedented digital reach of 163 million, making it the highest match reach for any ICC event in the T20 format, even surpassing the viewership for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Final between India and South Africa. The scintillating performance by India also ensured a 56% growth in reach over India vs Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on digital,” the release stated.

“The match generated a staggering 20 billion minutes of total watch time across all screens, underscoring the massive depth of fan engagement. This led to a 42% increase in consumption compared to the previous edition’s fixture, driven by the Indian national cricket team’s dominant performance,” it added.