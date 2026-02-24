T20 World Cup 2026: What Led To India’s Loss Against South Africa? R Ashwin Examines Defeat
Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has pointed out the tactical mistake made by the Indian team against South Africa.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 1:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: Suryakumar Yadav and company are under criticism after India’s defeat against South Africa in the Super 8 clash. The team was undefeated in the group stages of the tournament, but they suffered a setback in the fixture against South Africa, losing the game by 76 runs. Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has pointed out India’s tactical mistakes in the match and has analysed the team’s loss.
Ashwin said that playing Washington Sundar instead of Axar Patel was a mistake from the Indian team.
"We lost tactically. If you played Sundar, you had to use him against the left-handers. Both Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton got out early. Against Miller, he went for 11 runs in an over. It can happen. He is not playing consistently. Then you took him out of the attack, and we could not use one spinner at all," he said on Ash ki Baat.
Jasprit Bumrah bowled an impressive spell of 3/15 in four overs when other bowlers were turning out to be expensive in the match. He bowled in tight areas to prevent the opposition batters from scoring runs with ease. Ashwin praised the right-arm pacer, saying we are lucky to witness the greatness live.
“If you have a bowler who is giving just 15 runs in four overs and picking three wickets, what more cheat code do you need than this? We are all extremely lucky to witness greatness live. We always forget greatness and then recognise it only after retirement," he stated.
South Africa outplayed India with a margin of 76 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. India’s batting faltered in the match, and they were all out on 111 while chasing a target of 188.