T20 World Cup 2026: What Led To India’s Loss Against South Africa? R Ashwin Examines Defeat

Hyderabad: Suryakumar Yadav and company are under criticism after India’s defeat against South Africa in the Super 8 clash. The team was undefeated in the group stages of the tournament, but they suffered a setback in the fixture against South Africa, losing the game by 76 runs. Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has pointed out India’s tactical mistakes in the match and has analysed the team’s loss.

Ashwin said that playing Washington Sundar instead of Axar Patel was a mistake from the Indian team.

"We lost tactically. If you played Sundar, you had to use him against the left-handers. Both Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton got out early. Against Miller, he went for 11 runs in an over. It can happen. He is not playing consistently. Then you took him out of the attack, and we could not use one spinner at all," he said on Ash ki Baat.