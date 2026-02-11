ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Quinton De Kock Surpasses AB De Villiers To Become South Africa’s Highest Run-Getter

The South African wicketkeeper surpassed de Villiers’ tally and has now scored 737 runs in 29 matches in the tournament's history. The latter had scored 717 runs from 30 appearances in the tournament.

The 33-year-old played a composed knock of 59 runs from 41 deliveries against Afghanistan before he was dismissed by Rashid Khan. He stitched a crucial 114-run stand with Rickelton for the second wicket.

Hyderabad: South Africa are up against Afghanistan in the group fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026, and they posted a total of 187/6 while batting first. Wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock played a key role in the innings and became the highest run-getter for South Africa in the T20 World Cup.

Notably, de Kock joined hands with Rickelton after Markam was dismissed on 5. He added 114 runs from just 61 balls for the second wicket for the team and played a vital role in their total. Rickelton went on to play a sensational knock of 61 runs from 28 deliveries.

Most runs for South Africa in the T20I World Cup:

Players Runs Quinton de Kock 737 AB de Villiers 717 JP Duminy 568 David Miller 482 Aiden Markram 448

Afghanistan’s comeback

Afghanistan responded fiercely to the challenging total posted by the opposition, scoring 114/3 from 12 overs at the time of writing. Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a half-century and was the lone battler for the team. His knock had kept the team alive in the chase, and the required run rate was around 9.

It is a do-or-die game for Afghanistan as a second defeat in the tournament will almost knock them out of the competition. They are grouped with South Africa, New Zealand, Canada and the UAE. Two teams from the group will advance to the Super 8 and so they need a win in the match to keep the hopes of reaching the next stage alive.