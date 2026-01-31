T20 World Cup 2026: Pat Cummins Ruled Out Of Tournament; Australia Make Two Changes To Squad
Australia have suffered a massive blow ahead of the T20 World Cup as Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the tournament.
Hyderabad: Australia have suffered a major blow ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, with their pace spearhead Pat Cummins set to miss the tournament. He has been ruled out of the tournament because he hasn’t recovered from the back injury he suffered during the 2025-26 Ashes. Australia have made two changes to the 15-member provisional squad they named earlier.
Ben Dwarshius replaces Pat Cummins
Cummins was initially named in the provisional squad with a view that he would stay with the squad during the early matches of the World Cup while recovering, and he would play once he was fully fit. Since last July, he played only one match for the national side, which was the Adelaide Test against England in mid-December. In the fixture, he initially had symptoms of a lumbar stress injury in his lower back.
His latest scans in January were positive, but Cricket Australia said that the pacer needed more time to recover. Dwarshuis has replaced him in the squad and will provide a left-arm pace option to the team. The 31-year-old has taken 20 wickets from 13 T20Is so far with an economy of 9.32.
"With Pat needing more time to recover from his back injury, Ben is a ready replacement who offers a left-arm-pace option as well as dynamic fielding and late-order hitting. We believe his ability to swing the ball at a good pace, along with clever variations, will be well-suited to the conditions we expect and overall structure of the squad,” Australia selector Tony Dodemaide said.
Matt Renshaw in, Matthew Short out
Short was dropped from the provisional squad due to the poor form he has been going through currently. Also, Renshaw came up with a solid option who is equipped to handle spin in the middle overs. Renshaw made his T20I debut against Pakistan on Friday and he has been rewarded with a spot in the T20 World Cup thanks to excellent white-ball form at domestic and BBL level. The left-handed batter has scored 2139 T20 runs with a strike rate of 135.63.
"Matt has impressed in all formats of late, including in multiple roles in white ball formats for Australia, the Queensland Bulls and the Brisbane Heat. With the top order settled and spin-heavy conditions expected in the pool stages in Sri Lanka, we also feel Matt provides extra middle-order support, with Tim David completing his return-to-play programme in the early phase of the tournament,” Dodemaide added.
"As a left-hander, he [Renshaw] also offers a point of difference to the middle order batting."
No place for Steve Smith despite stellar BBL form
Although Smith has not played the shortest format since March 2024, he shown brilliant form in the recently concluded season of the Big Bash League. Playing for the Sydney Sixers, he led their batting single-handedly in the tournament, scoring 299 runs from six matches with an average of 59.80 and a strike rate of 167.97.
Australia squad for T20 World Cup 2026
Mitchell Marsh (capt), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa