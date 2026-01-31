ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Pat Cummins Ruled Out Of Tournament; Australia Make Two Changes To Squad

Hyderabad: Australia have suffered a major blow ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, with their pace spearhead Pat Cummins set to miss the tournament. He has been ruled out of the tournament because he hasn’t recovered from the back injury he suffered during the 2025-26 Ashes. Australia have made two changes to the 15-member provisional squad they named earlier.

Ben Dwarshius replaces Pat Cummins

Cummins was initially named in the provisional squad with a view that he would stay with the squad during the early matches of the World Cup while recovering, and he would play once he was fully fit. Since last July, he played only one match for the national side, which was the Adelaide Test against England in mid-December. In the fixture, he initially had symptoms of a lumbar stress injury in his lower back.

His latest scans in January were positive, but Cricket Australia said that the pacer needed more time to recover. Dwarshuis has replaced him in the squad and will provide a left-arm pace option to the team. The 31-year-old has taken 20 wickets from 13 T20Is so far with an economy of 9.32.

"With Pat needing more time to recover from his back injury, Ben is a ready replacement who offers a left-arm-pace option as well as dynamic fielding and late-order hitting. We believe his ability to swing the ball at a good pace, along with clever variations, will be well-suited to the conditions we expect and overall structure of the squad,” Australia selector Tony Dodemaide said.

Matt Renshaw in, Matthew Short out