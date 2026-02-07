ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan To Rethink India Boycott Stance? PCB To Consult The Pakistan Government

Hyderabad: The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 scheduled on February 15 has been in the talks since Pakistan announced their decision to boycott the match against India. However, a new twist has been added to the drama as PCB will consult its government to rethink the decision to boycott the India game, according to a report by news agency PTI. This opens up the possibility of Pakistan taking a U-turn from their decision to pull out of pulling out from India game.

India vs Pakistan is the biggest match for the ICC and its broadcasters. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has sent an email to the PCB, writing that not hosting the India-Pakistan match will cause financial losses to the SLC. They also added that it will tarnish their image.

“Obviously Pakistan has always enjoyed very close and friendly ties with Sri Lanka at the government-to-government and cricket level. So the mail from their Board can’t be ignored just like that,” a source told PTI.

“Mohsin Naqvi has been contacted directly by the Sri Lankan Board President Shammi Silva and been reminded that at this time Sri Lanka need Pakistan to step up for them as without Pakistan and India matches, the Sri Lankan Board would stand to lose extra revenues from gate money, hospitality sales etc,” the source added.