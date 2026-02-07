T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan To Rethink India Boycott Stance? PCB To Consult The Pakistan Government
A new twist has been added to the developments around India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 scheduled on February 15 has been in the talks since Pakistan announced their decision to boycott the match against India. However, a new twist has been added to the drama as PCB will consult its government to rethink the decision to boycott the India game, according to a report by news agency PTI. This opens up the possibility of Pakistan taking a U-turn from their decision to pull out of pulling out from India game.
India vs Pakistan is the biggest match for the ICC and its broadcasters. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has sent an email to the PCB, writing that not hosting the India-Pakistan match will cause financial losses to the SLC. They also added that it will tarnish their image.
“Obviously Pakistan has always enjoyed very close and friendly ties with Sri Lanka at the government-to-government and cricket level. So the mail from their Board can’t be ignored just like that,” a source told PTI.
“Mohsin Naqvi has been contacted directly by the Sri Lankan Board President Shammi Silva and been reminded that at this time Sri Lanka need Pakistan to step up for them as without Pakistan and India matches, the Sri Lankan Board would stand to lose extra revenues from gate money, hospitality sales etc,” the source added.
The source also added that the PCB chairman will consult with the Prime Minister.
"PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has not even been in the country since yesterday and is due back today. He will bring the email to the notice of the Prime Minister on ending the boycott of the India match, and then a decision will be made on the matter by Monday,” he stated.
The T20 World Cup 2026 kicked off on Saturday with Pakistan beating the Netherlands by three wickets in the tournament opener. The tournament has been in the spotlight even before its start, as Bangladesh first boycotted the tournament, and then the Pakistan government announced that the team would not play the match against India. However, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) urged them to reconsider their stance of boycotting the match against India.