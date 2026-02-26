ETV Bharat / sports

Pakistan Semi-Final Scenario: How Men In Green Can Qualify For Semis After Sri Lanka’s Exit From T20 World Cup 2026?

The Blackcaps’ net run rate shot up to +3.050, making them favourites to become the second team from the group to enter the last four behind England. But, Pakistan are still alive in the tournament, and they can enter the semifinal with some hard work and luck factor supporting them.

Hyderabad: Sri Lanka became the first team to be knocked out from the Super 8 stages of the T20 World Cup 2026 after they suffered a 61-run defeat against New Zealand on Wednesday. New Zealand’s triumph in Colombo boosted their net run rate with a significant margin.

Pakistan have a NRR of -0.461 at the moment, and they need a massive boost in it. The team needs to defeat Sri Lanka by a margin of 70 runs in their final Super 8 fixture. Also, they need England to beat New Zealand, and the margin of victory will also be crucial for Pakistan to advance into the tournament.

If the England vs New Zealand match gets washed out, the latter will qualify for the semi-final of the tournament. According to ESPNcricinfo, if England defeats New Zealand by 20 runs, Pakistan will need to beat Sri Lanka by 50 runs.

The equation is tough for Pakistan, but it is not impossible.

If Sri Lanka bats first, things will get trickier for Pakistan. If Sri Lanka amass a total of 200, Pakistan will have to hunt down the target in less than 15 overs. If Sri Lanaka post something around 150 on the scoreboard, Pakistan will need to complete the chase in less than 14 overs.

The only advantage Pakistan will have is that they will know in advance the margin by which they need to beat Sri Lanka, as the England vs New Zealand match is staged earlier. England will be up against New Zealand on February 27, whilethe Sri Lanka-Pakistan contest will take place on February 28.