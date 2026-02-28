ETV Bharat / sports

PAK vs SL: How Can Pakistan Reach The Semifinal After England’s Win Over New Zealand?

Hyderabad: Pakistan’s hopes to advance into the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2026 remained alive after England beat New Zealand at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo in the Super 8 clash on Friday. Harry Brook and company defeated the English outfit by four wickets. After the victory, England have scured the top spot in the Super 8 Group 2 with six points.

New Zealand are at the second position with three points, while Pakistan have earned one point in the Super 8 stage so far. Two more points will take Pakistan to the tally of three points, and they will equal New Zealand on points. This will make the net run rate (NRR) a deciding factor and Pakistan will have to win with a certain margin to overtake them.

New Zealand currently have a NRR of +1.390 while Pakistan’s count is -0.461.

What does Pakistan need to do in the Sri Lanka match?

The Men in Green will take the field with an aim to win, as it is a must-win situation for them. But only a victory would not be enough to secure a semifinal spot for them. The victory margin would also become crucial.