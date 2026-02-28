ETV Bharat / sports

PAK vs SL: How Can Pakistan Reach The Semifinal After England’s Win Over New Zealand?

Pakistan will have to go ahead of New Zealand in terms of net run rate to advance into the semifinal of T20 World Cup 2026.

T20 World Cup 2026 Pakistan semifinal scenario
File Photo: Pakistan Cricket Team (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : February 28, 2026 at 9:30 AM IST

Hyderabad: Pakistan’s hopes to advance into the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2026 remained alive after England beat New Zealand at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo in the Super 8 clash on Friday. Harry Brook and company defeated the English outfit by four wickets. After the victory, England have scured the top spot in the Super 8 Group 2 with six points.

New Zealand are at the second position with three points, while Pakistan have earned one point in the Super 8 stage so far. Two more points will take Pakistan to the tally of three points, and they will equal New Zealand on points. This will make the net run rate (NRR) a deciding factor and Pakistan will have to win with a certain margin to overtake them.

New Zealand currently have a NRR of +1.390 while Pakistan’s count is -0.461.

What does Pakistan need to do in the Sri Lanka match?

The Men in Green will take the field with an aim to win, as it is a must-win situation for them. But only a victory would not be enough to secure a semifinal spot for them. The victory margin would also become crucial.

They must defeat Sri Lanka by a margin of 65 runs or chase the target they get in 13 overs. If they achieve any of the mentioned criteria, the team will equal points with New Zealand and will surpass them in terms of NRR. However, if Pakistan does not meet any of the requirements, New Zealand will advance into the semifinal.

RankTeamMatchesWonLostTiedN/RPointsNRR
1England (Q)220004+1.491
2New Zealand210013+3.050
3Pakistan201011-0.461
4Sri Lanka (E)202000-2.800

Head to head record

Pakistan have played against Sri Lanka in 24 T20I matches, with the former dominating the matchup with 14 triumphs. Sri Lanka, on the other hand have won 10 matches so far. Thus, Pakistan have a lead in the matchup between both the teams.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kusal Perera, Pramod Madushan, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Khawaja Nafay, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf

