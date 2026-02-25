ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026: How Pakistan Can Qualify For Semifinals After Defeat Against England

Hyderabad: Pakistan conceded a tough loss against England in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash on Tuesday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. Men in Green lost the match by two wickets on Tuesday, February 24. The defeat has put them on the verge of elimination from the Super 8 stages. The team has only one point in their tally, with one more Super 8 clash yet to be played.

The situation has raised a question whether Pakistan can qualify for the semifinal. With England reaching the semifinal, three teams - New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Pakistan are in contention to be the second team to enter the top four.

Here are the scenarios through which Pakistan can qualify for the semifinal

Scenario 1

Pakistan have to beat Sri Lanka and hope that Sri Lanka and England both beat New Zealand. In this situation, New Zealand will finish the Super 8 stage with only one point, and Sri Lanka will finish with two points. Then, both teams will be eliminated, and Pakistan will advance into the semis with three points.