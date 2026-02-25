T20 World Cup 2026: How Pakistan Can Qualify For Semifinals After Defeat Against England
Pakistan suffered a defeat in a close contest against England in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash on Tuesday.
Hyderabad: Pakistan conceded a tough loss against England in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash on Tuesday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. Men in Green lost the match by two wickets on Tuesday, February 24. The defeat has put them on the verge of elimination from the Super 8 stages. The team has only one point in their tally, with one more Super 8 clash yet to be played.
The situation has raised a question whether Pakistan can qualify for the semifinal. With England reaching the semifinal, three teams - New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Pakistan are in contention to be the second team to enter the top four.
Here are the scenarios through which Pakistan can qualify for the semifinal
Scenario 1
Pakistan have to beat Sri Lanka and hope that Sri Lanka and England both beat New Zealand. In this situation, New Zealand will finish the Super 8 stage with only one point, and Sri Lanka will finish with two points. Then, both teams will be eliminated, and Pakistan will advance into the semis with three points.
Scenario 2
Under any circumstances, Pakistan don’t have their fate in their own hands anymore. In the tougher scenario, Men in Green need to beat Sri Lanka by a huge margin, and New Zealand should win only one out of their remaining two matches.
This way, Pakistan will finish the Super 8 stage with three points and enter the semis on account of a better net run rate, as New Zealand will also have three points. Sri Lanka will finish with zero or two points.
An advantage Pakistan have for this scenario is that they will play their last game a day after New Zealand on February 28. This will give them an idea of the margin by which they must win the match to enter the semifinal.
Pakistan is aiming to win their second title
Pakistan have only one title to their name when they were crowned champions in the 2009 edition. The team will aim to win their second trophy this time around. Sahibzada Farhan has been consistent run-scorer but the batting unit will need to step up to help the team.