ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Likely To Play Against India After Virtual Meeting With BCB and ICC

Hyderabad: The drama surrounding the India vs Pakistan fixture might see a new twist after the Pakistan government announced that the team will boycott their T20 World Cup 2026 match against India. It is likely that Pakistan will reverse their decision and the match will be staged as scheduled on February 15, according to a report by news agency IANS.

“Meetings are underway, and there is a 99% chance the India–Pakistan match will take place on February 15,” sources in the Pakistan Cricket Board told IANS.

A report from the news agency PTI suggests that Bangladesh Cricket Board president Amin ul Islam has arrived in Lahore ahead of a virtual meeting between PCB and ICC, to find a way out of the standoff over Pakistan’s boycott of India's match. A former Test cricketer, Amin ul Islam, had a meeting with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore and is likely to be part of the virtual discussions around Pakistan’s reconsideration of boycotting the India match.