T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Likely To Play Against India After Virtual Meeting With BCB and ICC
Pakistan is likely to take a U-turn from their decision to boycott the matches against India scheduled on February 15.
Published : February 8, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: The drama surrounding the India vs Pakistan fixture might see a new twist after the Pakistan government announced that the team will boycott their T20 World Cup 2026 match against India. It is likely that Pakistan will reverse their decision and the match will be staged as scheduled on February 15, according to a report by news agency IANS.
“Meetings are underway, and there is a 99% chance the India–Pakistan match will take place on February 15,” sources in the Pakistan Cricket Board told IANS.
A report from the news agency PTI suggests that Bangladesh Cricket Board president Amin ul Islam has arrived in Lahore ahead of a virtual meeting between PCB and ICC, to find a way out of the standoff over Pakistan’s boycott of India's match. A former Test cricketer, Amin ul Islam, had a meeting with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore and is likely to be part of the virtual discussions around Pakistan’s reconsideration of boycotting the India match.
It has been reported that the situation around Pakistan boycotting India match changed after the Sri Lankan cricket board sent an email to the PCB urging them to reconsider the boycott. ICC CEO, Sang Gupta, has been to Colombo to meet the President of the Sri Lankan board.
The ICC is currently engaged with the PCB to explore solutions to the matter in a structured manner, with a view to serving the spectators with a thrilling contest. A few days back, Pakistan announced their decision to boycott the match against India in solidarity with Bangladesh. Since then, there have been many developments.
The talks between Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and PCB have now opened the possibility of a Pakistan-India match taking place. There are also reports that if PCB continues with their stance of boycotting the match, ICC is likely to impose severe sanctions on them.