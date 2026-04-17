ETV Bharat / sports

Match Fixing In The T20 World Cup 2026? ICC Opens Investigation Against Cricket Canada

The documentary focuses on an over bowled by Canadian captain Dilpreet Bajwa, and the allegations are around his bowling.

The allegations are detailed in a documentary named Corruption, Crime and Cricket, produced by The Fifth Estate, a Canadian investigative programme.

Hyderabad: The allegations of match fixing in the T20 World Cup has surfaced with a report by ESPNcricinfo claiming that Cricket Canada is under investigation for breaching ICC’s anti-corruption during their fixture against New Zealand. The breaches reportedly occurred during the recent edition co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Canada started defending a total of 173 against New Zealand in Chennai with two pacers. Jaskaran Singh and Dilon Heyliger conceded 35 runs between them. Spin was then introduced into the attack, and Saad Bin Zafar delivered a wicket maiden.Bajwa then brought himself into the 5th over.

Bajwa leaked 15 runs in the over, and it included a no-ball and also a delivery down the leg that resulted in two wides. That over is under probe for fixing.

Other active investigations by ACU

Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) has other active investigations, which include a recording of a telephone call in which the Canada coach, Khurram Chohan, and senior Cricket Canada board members put pressure on him to select certain players in the national team. The audio was leaked last year and has been under ACU investigation.

"The ACU is aware of the programme broadcast by CBC. Consistent with its established operating procedures, the ACU is not in a position to comment on the substance of any allegations contained within it,” Andrew Ephgrave, interim General Manager of the ICC's Integrity Unit, said in a statement to ESPNcricinfo.

"Governance matters in relation to ICC Members are considered by the ICC, where they fall under its jurisdiction, in accordance with the ICC's standard constitutional processes. The ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit operates across three core functions: intelligence, prevention and education, and investigation. These functions operate concurrently and are applied wherever there is a credible basis to believe the integrity of the sport may be at risk."