T20 World Cup 2026: Netherlands Captain Scott Edwards Calls For More Opportunities In Cricket
Netherlands captain Scott Edwards says associate sides need regular exposure against top teams as his side resets for a final World Cup outing against India
Published : February 17, 2026 at 8:14 PM IST
By Meenakshi Rao
Ahmedabad: On the eve of what he described as a “massive opportunity,” the Netherlands captain Scott Edwards spoke with candour about the realities of associate cricket, the disappointment of a campaign slipping away, and the significance of facing India at the world’s biggest cricket stadium at Motera.
For Edwards and his team, the final Group match against India in Ahmedabad arrives with their qualification hopes effectively extinguished after defeat to the USA. But if the stakes on the table have diminished, the occasion has not.
“Playing India in India at the biggest stadium in the world is something all the guys are really looking forward to,” Edwards said, framing the contest as both a challenge and a chance.
Associate Ceiling: Need For More
At the heart of Edwards’ interaction was a familiar theme in associate cricket — the gap in opportunity. The Netherlands have been regular World Cup participants since 2009 and have produced memorable upsets against top sides like England and South Africa. Yet Edwards acknowledged that bridging the final gap requires something beyond occasional tournament exposure.
“We’ve probably punched above our weight for a while,” he said. “But to get to the next level, a lot of it comes down to more opportunities against Test-playing nations,” he said.
Funding constraints and scheduling realities continue to limit those chances, leaving associate teams to measure themselves against elite opposition largely at global events. Edwards suggested that consistent performance on the biggest stage is the only way to build a stronger voice and, eventually, more fixtures. “The better you play, the more games you win, the more of a voice you potentially have,” he asserted.
He also pointed to this World Cup as evidence of the competitive growth among associate teams, expressing hope that their performances collectively could encourage more bilateral engagement outside ICC events.
USA Setback
The Netherlands’ campaign effectively unravelled with a heavy loss to the USA, a result Edwards admitted was “a hard pill to swallow.” He conceded his side had not played their best cricket and credited the USA for their execution.
“It’s obviously disappointing. It pretty much leaves us out of this competition,” he said. “But for us, we move on to this game,” he added.
That forward-looking approach defines the Dutch mindset heading into Ahmedabad — less about qualification permutations now, more about performance and pride.
Ahmedabad Scale
For a side used to smaller venues and lower exposure, the scale of the Narendra Modi Stadium is both daunting and inspiring. Edwards described it as a moment that resonates beyond the immediate match.
“It’s a great opportunity to test yourselves against the best,” he said, adding that such occasions help promote cricket back home. While football remains the dominant sport in the Netherlands, Edwards believes performances on global stages can continue to grow the game’s footprint.
Plans For India
Facing India’s deep batting line-up presents a different order of challenge altogether. Edwards confirmed the Netherlands have prepared specific matchups and strategies for individual Indian batters, even without the luxury of a mystery spinner.
“There’s a lot of firepower in that Indian side,” he said. “We’ve got our individual plans for guys, and that’s what we’ll be looking to do.”
Though the Netherlands faced India at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Sydney, Edwards downplayed the relevance of that encounter, noting both teams have evolved since. Different conditions, different personnel — “we start from square one,” he said.
What he does expect is intensity, noise, and the unique pressure of playing India in India. And in that environment, even with qualification out of reach, the Netherlands see one final opportunity — to compete, to test, and perhaps to remind the cricket world why they continue to belong on its biggest stage.
