ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Netherlands Captain Scott Edwards Calls For More Opportunities In Cricket

Netherlands' captain Scott Edwards, right, during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Netherlands at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. ( PTI )

By Meenakshi Rao

Ahmedabad: On the eve of what he described as a “massive opportunity,” the Netherlands captain Scott Edwards spoke with candour about the realities of associate cricket, the disappointment of a campaign slipping away, and the significance of facing India at the world’s biggest cricket stadium at Motera.

For Edwards and his team, the final Group match against India in Ahmedabad arrives with their qualification hopes effectively extinguished after defeat to the USA. But if the stakes on the table have diminished, the occasion has not.

“Playing India in India at the biggest stadium in the world is something all the guys are really looking forward to,” Edwards said, framing the contest as both a challenge and a chance.

Associate Ceiling: Need For More

At the heart of Edwards’ interaction was a familiar theme in associate cricket — the gap in opportunity. The Netherlands have been regular World Cup participants since 2009 and have produced memorable upsets against top sides like England and South Africa. Yet Edwards acknowledged that bridging the final gap requires something beyond occasional tournament exposure.

“We’ve probably punched above our weight for a while,” he said. “But to get to the next level, a lot of it comes down to more opportunities against Test-playing nations,” he said.

Funding constraints and scheduling realities continue to limit those chances, leaving associate teams to measure themselves against elite opposition largely at global events. Edwards suggested that consistent performance on the biggest stage is the only way to build a stronger voice and, eventually, more fixtures. “The better you play, the more games you win, the more of a voice you potentially have,” he asserted.

He also pointed to this World Cup as evidence of the competitive growth among associate teams, expressing hope that their performances collectively could encourage more bilateral engagement outside ICC events.

USA Setback