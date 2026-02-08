ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Nepal Win Hearts But Suffer Heartbreak Against England; Sri Lanka Defeat Ireland By 20 Runs

Hyderabad: Sri Lanka outplayed Ireland by 20 runs at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo in their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2026. Ireland struggled in their attempt to accelerate gears against the spin of the Sri Lankan bowlers. Kusal Mendis shone with the bat scoring a half-century while Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga picked three wickets each. In the match played in the afternoon England survived an upset with a four-run win against Nepal.

Ireland suffered an early blow in the innings as Paul Stirling was dismissed on 6. However, the middle order then stepped up with Ross Adair (34) and Lorcan Tucker (21) contributing double digits. Harry Tector was their last hope but he was dismissed on 40. The pair of Tucker and Hector controlled the chase till the 14th over but a late collapse saw Ireland completely losing control of the chase and were bundled out on 143 from 120/4

Ireland opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka and their bowlers kept the team in control till the 14 overs. They restricted Sri Lanka to 86/4 from 13.5 overs and the batters were struggling to switch the gears. However, a solid partnership of 67 runs from 29 balls between Kamindu and Kusal Mendis coupled with some sloppy fielding by the Irish side helped the Lankan team up the ante. Kusal Mendis remained unbeaten on the crease scoring 56 runs from 43 deliveries while Kamindu played a quickfire 44 from 19 laced with two sixes. Kamindu's aggression helped the team post 163/6. Barry McCarthy and George Dockrell picked two wickets each.

Nepal Won hearts but suffered heartbreak against England