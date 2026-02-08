T20 World Cup 2026: Nepal Win Hearts But Suffer Heartbreak Against England; Sri Lanka Defeat Ireland By 20 Runs
Sri Lanka scored an easy win over Ireland but Nepal stole the limelight in the match against England almost beating them.
Published : February 8, 2026 at 11:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: Sri Lanka outplayed Ireland by 20 runs at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo in their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2026. Ireland struggled in their attempt to accelerate gears against the spin of the Sri Lankan bowlers. Kusal Mendis shone with the bat scoring a half-century while Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga picked three wickets each. In the match played in the afternoon England survived an upset with a four-run win against Nepal.
Ireland suffered an early blow in the innings as Paul Stirling was dismissed on 6. However, the middle order then stepped up with Ross Adair (34) and Lorcan Tucker (21) contributing double digits. Harry Tector was their last hope but he was dismissed on 40. The pair of Tucker and Hector controlled the chase till the 14th over but a late collapse saw Ireland completely losing control of the chase and were bundled out on 143 from 120/4
Ireland opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka and their bowlers kept the team in control till the 14 overs. They restricted Sri Lanka to 86/4 from 13.5 overs and the batters were struggling to switch the gears. However, a solid partnership of 67 runs from 29 balls between Kamindu and Kusal Mendis coupled with some sloppy fielding by the Irish side helped the Lankan team up the ante. Kusal Mendis remained unbeaten on the crease scoring 56 runs from 43 deliveries while Kamindu played a quickfire 44 from 19 laced with two sixes. Kamindu's aggression helped the team post 163/6. Barry McCarthy and George Dockrell picked two wickets each.
Nepal Won hearts but suffered heartbreak against England
The phenomenon of the associate teams impressing everyone with their performance continued on day 2 of the T20 World Cup 2026 and Nepal almost scripted the first upset of the tournament. Only one big hit kept them away from the victory but nevertheless, the team produced a magnificent effort.
England chose to bat first against Nepal and posted 184/7 thanks to fifties from Jacob Bethell and Harry Brook. Bethell smashed 55 runs from 35 deliveries laced with four sixes while Brook scored 53 runs from just 32 balls. Will Jacks played a cameo of an unbeaten 39 runs from 18 balls including four towering sixes. Dipendra Singh Airee and Nandan Yadav picked two wickets each. 185 was a decent target and with the odds stacked in favour of England, they were the favourites.
However, Nepal decided to flip the script when they came to bat. The team built partnerships at regular intervals. Dipendra Singh Airee smashed 44 runs from 29 deliveries while captain Rohit Paudel scored a composed 39. But, the start of the show was Lokesh Bam who hit Jofra Archer two sixes in the 18th over during his knock of 39 runs from 20 balls. He took the team near the finish line but a brilliant last over from Sam Curran ensured a four-run win for England.