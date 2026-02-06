T20 World Cup 2026: Big Setback For Team India As Harshit Rana Gets Ruled Out; Mohammed Siraj To Replace Him
Just a day before their inaugural T20 World Cup match against USA, frontline bowler Harshit Rana was ruled out of the tournament due to injury.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 4:27 PM IST
- By Meenakshi Rao
Mumbai: In a huge setback to Team India’s bowling balance, their frontline pace all-rounder Harshit Rana was ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup due to a knee injury he sustained during the warm-up match against South Africa. Mohammad Siraj is the most likely replacement, though the BCCI is yet to confirm the development.
It all happened just a day before India’s inaugural T20 World Cup match against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Rana had to leave the pitch hobbling due to a knee injury. He was unable to complete his run-up and had to pull out of his delivery stride on two occasions within one over. He had to finally leave the field in acute pain, ending his participation in the warm-up match midway. He could bowl only one over in the game and conceded 16 runs.
Captain Surya Kumar Yadav had hinted at the Press Conference on Thursday that Rana was undergoing scans “but it does not look good.”
Siraj, omitted originally due to workload management issues, was playing domestic cricket for Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy, when the call-up came. His most recent match against Chhattisgarh concluded on February 1. He was appointed captain of Hyderabad for the Ranji Trophy and recently represented India in ODIs against New Zealand.
Siraj’s inclusion comes with implications. For one, it will reduce the team’s batting depth as Rana was an all-rounder and had recently done some good work with the bat. A bowling all-rounder, Rana had the ability to hit out in the final overs and that provided a safety net for the top order which will not be the case with Siraj.
Siraj is a specialist pacer with limited batting contributions (T20I average of 7). His inclusion means the specialised batting line-up effectively ends at No 7 (likely Hardik Pandya or Axar Patel), putting more pressure on the top eight to perform consistently.
Rana was valued as a hard-length bowler who could unsettle batters with pace and aggression in the middle overs. Siraj, however, is a swing specialist and an established strike bowler known for his lethal new-ball spells and yorkers under pressure.
Siraj was a key part of 2024 T20 World Cup-winning squad. In a high-pressure home tournament, his experience playing under such scrutiny is seen as a safer "low-risk" bet compared to Rana’s nine matches of international exposure.
If Siraj plays tomorrow, he will likely partner Bumrah with the new ball, allowing Arshdeep to be used more flexibly in the death overs. However, this looks unlikely at least for the inaugural match in Mumbai against the USA.