T20 World Cup 2026: Big Setback For Team India As Harshit Rana Gets Ruled Out; Mohammed Siraj To Replace Him

- By Meenakshi Rao

Mumbai: In a huge setback to Team India’s bowling balance, their frontline pace all-rounder Harshit Rana was ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup due to a knee injury he sustained during the warm-up match against South Africa. Mohammad Siraj is the most likely replacement, though the BCCI is yet to confirm the development.

It all happened just a day before India’s inaugural T20 World Cup match against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Rana had to leave the pitch hobbling due to a knee injury. He was unable to complete his run-up and had to pull out of his delivery stride on two occasions within one over. He had to finally leave the field in acute pain, ending his participation in the warm-up match midway. He could bowl only one over in the game and conceded 16 runs.

Captain Surya Kumar Yadav had hinted at the Press Conference on Thursday that Rana was undergoing scans “but it does not look good.”

Siraj, omitted originally due to workload management issues, was playing domestic cricket for Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy, when the call-up came. His most recent match against Chhattisgarh concluded on February 1. He was appointed captain of Hyderabad for the Ranji Trophy and recently represented India in ODIs against New Zealand.