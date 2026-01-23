ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Kyle Jamieson Gets Added To Squad; Adam Milne Ruled Out Of Tournament

Milne endured a left-hamstring injury while bowling in the SA20 for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape against MI Cape Town this week. The medical scans that followed up confirmed the severity of the injury, which ruled him out of the marquee tournament.

Hyderabad: New Zealand made a late change to the squad as they suffered a blow with the injury of Adam Milne. The right-arm pacer is ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026, and the Blackcaps have named Kyle Jamieson as his replacement. The tournament is set to start from February 6, with New Zealand playing their opening game against Afghanistan on February 8 in Chennai.

“We’re all gutted for Adam. He’d worked so hard to get himself ready for the tournament and was looking back to his best in his eight games for the Eastern Cape Sunrisers,” he stated.

Milne has played four World Cups (2012, 2016, 2021 and 2022) and has taken six wickets from 11 matches with an economy of 7.29across the tournaments.

Jamieson, who was earlier named as a travelling reserve in the World Cup squad. He is currently part of the New Zealand squad, which is playing a bilateral series in India and is expected to get into the bowling line-up for the tournament.

The 31-year-old has been in brilliant form in the white-ball series against India. He picked six wickets from three ODIs, playing a key role in New Zealand’s historic series win against India. In the first T20I played in Ngapur, he picked two wickets while conceding 54 runs from the allotted quota of four overs.

Milne has been a regular part of the T20I setup for the Blackcaps, and his absence might weaken the bowling unit. New Zealand are placed in Group D of the tournament along with South Africa, Afghanistan, the UAE and Canada.