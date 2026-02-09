ITA vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2026: Italy Captain Wayne Madsen Ruled Out Mid-Match; Here’s Why
Italy captain Wayne Madsen was ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026 fixture against Scotland due to an injury.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 12:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Italy suffered a blow in their historic T20 World Cup match against Scotland on Monday as the captain, Wayne Madsen, was ruled out of the competition.
Italy became the 25th member to take part in the T20 World Cup when they walked in the field to take on Scotland in the T20 World Cup 2026 group fixture. The team chose to bowl first after winning the toss. It was a historic moment for Italy as they were making their debut in the tournament. However, they suffered a blow mid-match as captain Wayne Madsen was ruled out of the game. The update came after the conclusion of the ninth over, as he was ruled out of the fixture.
The incident occurred in the fourth over of the innings when Madsen fell heavily on his left shoulder and was immediately seen in pain. It looked like a shoulder dislocation at that moment only, and he was taken off the field.
Huge blow for Italy 🇮🇹 💔— Associate Chronicles (@AssociateChrons) February 9, 2026
Captain Wayne Madsen has dislocated his arm and is unlikely to take any further part in the match.
Devastating stuff.
📸 Getty#CricketEverywhere #ItalyCricket #T20WorldCup 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/9cKybV7XYY
Who is Wayne Madsen?
Interestingly, Madsen has played hockey world cup as well as cricket world cup. In 2006, he represented South Africa at the age of 22 years in the Hockey World Cup. He used to play in midfield for the South African team.
Italy skipper Wayne Madsen has been sidelined for the clash against Scotland after dislocating his shoulder.— Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) February 9, 2026
He will not return to the match, and further medical evaluations are underway. pic.twitter.com/McXY0CWRz4
The right-handed batter is now leading Italy in the World Cup. He has amassed 205 runs from seven innings in T20Is with an average of 34.16 and a strike rate of 132.25, including two half-centuries. He has featured in various leagues around the world, including T20 Blast, SA20, The Hundred and Pakistan Super League.
George Munsey scores fifty
Musney played a blinder of 84 runs from 54 deliveries, providing the team with an opening stand of 126 runs. His knock has laid a solid foundation for the team to aim for a total of around 200. Italy will play their next match against Nepal on February 12 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.