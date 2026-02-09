ETV Bharat / sports

ITA vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2026: Italy Captain Wayne Madsen Ruled Out Mid-Match; Here’s Why

Hyderabad: Italy suffered a blow in their historic T20 World Cup match against Scotland on Monday as the captain, Wayne Madsen, was ruled out of the competition.

Italy became the 25th member to take part in the T20 World Cup when they walked in the field to take on Scotland in the T20 World Cup 2026 group fixture. The team chose to bowl first after winning the toss. It was a historic moment for Italy as they were making their debut in the tournament. However, they suffered a blow mid-match as captain Wayne Madsen was ruled out of the game. The update came after the conclusion of the ninth over, as he was ruled out of the fixture.

The incident occurred in the fourth over of the innings when Madsen fell heavily on his left shoulder and was immediately seen in pain. It looked like a shoulder dislocation at that moment only, and he was taken off the field.