ITA vs NEP: Italy Becomes First Debutant To Win T20 World Cup Match By 10 Wickets

Italy registered their first win of the T20 World Cup, beating Nepal with a clinical performance.

ITA vs NEP T20 World Cup 2026
Italy's Justin Mosca and Anthony Mosca during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match between Nepal and Italy (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : February 12, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST

1 Min Read
Hyderabad: After losing their first match on the T20 World Cup debut, Italy registered a historic 10-wicket win against Nepal on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Notably, Nepal were on the verge of an upset in the match against England but suffered a defeat against Italy today. Notably, Italy becomes the first debutant team in the T20 World Cup history to ink a 10-wicket triumph.

Mosca Brothers orchestrate destruction

Italian openers Justin Mosca and Anthony Mosca’s stellar opening partnership led the team to a successful chase of 124 runs without loss of any wickets. Justin played a knock of unbeaten 60 runs from 44 deliveries with three sixes, while Anthony scored an unbeaten 62 runs from 32 balls laced with six sixes.

Nepal bundled out on 123

After producing an impressive performance against England in the earlier group fixtures, Nepal disappointed with their batting performance. Aarif Sheikh was the leading run-getter with a knock of 27 runs. A few batters got start but none were able to capitalise on it and convert it into a half-century. The innings included six single-digit scores and were eventually all out on 123.

Crishan Kalugamage picked three wickets while Ben Manenti picked two wickets.

More to follow…

