ETV Bharat / sports

ITA vs NEP: Italy Becomes First Debutant To Win T20 World Cup Match By 10 Wickets

Hyderabad: After losing their first match on the T20 World Cup debut, Italy registered a historic 10-wicket win against Nepal on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Notably, Nepal were on the verge of an upset in the match against England but suffered a defeat against Italy today. Notably, Italy becomes the first debutant team in the T20 World Cup history to ink a 10-wicket triumph.

Mosca Brothers orchestrate destruction

Italian openers Justin Mosca and Anthony Mosca’s stellar opening partnership led the team to a successful chase of 124 runs without loss of any wickets. Justin played a knock of unbeaten 60 runs from 44 deliveries with three sixes, while Anthony scored an unbeaten 62 runs from 32 balls laced with six sixes.