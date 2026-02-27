ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026: India Need To Think About Sixth Bowling Option

- By Meenakshi Rao

Chennai: India’s commanding batting display against Zimbabwe will dominate the headlines, but beneath the noise of runs and strike rates lies a problem that may erode their T20 template in this World Cup: Its sixth-bowler option.

On a surface that demanded control more than magic, India’s attack oscillated between discipline and drift. The numbers tell a story that cannot be ignored — only one bowler truly dictated terms, while the rest ranged from serviceable to severely expensive.

Arshdeep Constant

At the top of the chart sits Arshdeep Singh, whose 3 for 24 in four overs (economy 6.00) was not just statistically impressive but structurally vital. He bowled 12 dot balls, controlled his lengths, and once again demonstrated why he has quietly become India’s most reliable T20 operator — even surpassing Jasprit Bumrah in wicket-taking returns in T20s.

But beyond Arshdeep, control dissipated in this match. Bumrah and Hardik Pandya went at 7 an over — not disastrous in isolation, but neither created pressure. On a Chepauk surface where dot balls create collapses, they offered release. Between them, they managed 16 dots in six overs — a middling return for bowlers expected to build chokeholds.

Spin Didn’t Bite

The real concern, however, lay in India’s spin axis. Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel are expected to be match winners. But at Chennai, they were drubbed. On a surface traditionally responsive to grip and turn, local boy Varun Chakravarthy and Axar were expected to dictate tempo. Instead, they leaked 70 runs in 8 overs combined — both finishing at an economy of 8.75.

Varun’s lengths were inconsistent; when he dragged short, Zimbabwe’s middle order rocked back and cut him square. Axar, though he struck early, lost his trajectory thereafter — going too full and allowing straight-line hitting, including a 17-run over that shifted momentum.

The most telling number here is dot-ball count: Varun: 9 dots in 24 balls, and Axar, 7 dots in 24 balls. On a Chepauk track, that is a failure of control. Spinners here are expected to suffocate. Instead, they allowed Zimbabwe to rotate and reset.

Sixth Bowler Problem

The match’s most glaring issue, however, was the sixth-bowler gamble. Shivam Dube bowled two overs, conceding a whopping 46 runs. In those two overs, he bowled 4 wides and 2 no-balls. His economy? Twenty-three runs an over!

In a T20 innings, one over can change the direction of a chase. Dube delivered two. His issue wasn’t merely execution — it was role definition. India are using him as a batting all-rounder, but in high-pressure overs, he is being asked to bowl as a containment option. That mismatch is tactical, not just technical.

The extras (4 wides, 2 no-balls) were critical. They reflected a bowler under pressure, unsure of lengths, and unable to adapt once attacked. Zimbabwe targeted him early in the over and never let him settle. In a tighter game, those 46 runs would have been decisive.