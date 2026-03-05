IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: How India And England Have Performed In Their previous Semifnial Appearances?
Notably, India are up against England in its third consecutive semifinal in the history of the T20 World Cup.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: India and England are all set to play in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026, and it will be the third consecutive occasion when the two teams will face each other at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Both teams are making their sixth semifinal appearance in the tournament's history. While England are playing their fourth semifinal in a row, India will be in their third consecutive semifinal.
India in the T20 World Cup semifinal
2007
India first made it to the top four in the tournament's inaugural edition in 2007, defeating Australia by 15 runs in Durban to set up a final against arch-rivals Pakistan. In the final, India scored 157/5 in 20 overs, thanks to a 75-run knock from current head coach Gautam Gambhir. Later, with the help of superb bowling performances from RP Singh and Irfan Pathan, the team, then captained by MS Dhoni, won its first T20 World Cup title by defeating its neighbours in Johannesburg.
2009
The 2007 champions failed to reach the top four in the next three editions in 2009, 2010, and 2012. They played their second T20 World Cup semi-final in 2014, where Virat Kohli's 72 not out helped India overcome the challenge against South Africa in Mirpur. India played their second final of the tournament against Sri Lanka at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, where Kohli played another memorable innings of 77 runs off 58 balls. However, his efforts went in vain as Sri Lanka achieved the target of 131 runs in 17.5 overs, leaving Dhoni and company to face defeat.
2016
Team India reached the semi-finals for the second consecutive time in the 2016 edition of the tournament, which was their home World Cup, but they lost to West Indies by seven wickets in Mumbai.
2022
India's fourth semifinal came in 2022, when the tournament was hosted by the then-defending champions, Australia. This was India's first time facing England in a T20 World Cup semifinal. Electing to bowl first, England restricted India to 168/6, with Virat Kohli scoring a half-century and Hardik Pandya scoring 63 runs off 33 balls, while Chris Jordan took three wickets.
2024
The two teams face off again for their second consecutive semi-final in the 2024 edition of the tournament, to be hosted by the United States and the West Indies. This time, India has the opportunity to settle the score and avenge their 2022 defeat. India won by 68 runs and defeated South Africa in the final to win their second T20 World Cup title.
England in the T20 World Cup semifinal
2010
The English team first reached the top four in the third edition of the tournament in 2010, defeating Sri Lanka by seven wickets. Chasing a modest target of just 129 runs, England reached the total with four overs to spare, securing a lopsided victory. They then faced Australia in the final at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, defeating their arch-rivals by seven wickets to achieve the target of 148 runs in just 17 overs and win their first T20 World Cup trophy.
2016
England reached the semi-finals for the second time in the 2016 edition, hosted by India, where they defeated New Zealand by seven wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi to secure a place in the final. However, they lost the title match against the West Indies.
2021
They then faced New Zealand again in the next semi-final of the 2021 edition, played in the UAE, where they failed to defend a target of 167 runs and lost the match by five wickets.
2022 and 2024
England reached the next two semi-finals in the 2022 and 2024 editions of the tournament, facing India on both occasions. In 2022, England defeated India in the semi-finals and then defeated Pakistan to lift the trophy. Two years later, the story turned around, as India, led by Rohit Sharma, defeated England in the 2024 semi-finals and carried that momentum into the final, where they defeated South Africa in Barbados to win the title.