T20 World Cup 2026: One Indian Included As ICC Announces Player Of The Tournament Nominees

File Photo: ICC Trophy ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament nominees on Friday. India opener Sanju Samson has been included in the list. However, pacer Jasprit Bumrah is not included in the nominees despite his impact on the Indian team in bowling. Although Samson missed the initial games for India, he produced back-to-back player-of-the-match performances He played a knock of 97 off 50 balls in the Super 8 clash against the West Indies. Then, he racked up 89 runs from 42 deliveries in the semifinal against England. The right-handed batter has scored 232 runs in four matches with an average of 77.33 and a strike rate of 201.73. ICC Player of the Tournament nominees