T20 World Cup 2026: One Indian Included As ICC Announces Player Of The Tournament Nominees
Eight players have been nominated for the T20 World Cup player of the tournament in the list released by the ICC.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament nominees on Friday. India opener Sanju Samson has been included in the list. However, pacer Jasprit Bumrah is not included in the nominees despite his impact on the Indian team in bowling.
Although Samson missed the initial games for India, he produced back-to-back player-of-the-match performances
He played a knock of 97 off 50 balls in the Super 8 clash against the West Indies. Then, he racked up 89 runs from 42 deliveries in the semifinal against England. The right-handed batter has scored 232 runs in four matches with an average of 77.33 and a strike rate of 201.73.
ICC Player of the Tournament nominees
The seven players, apart from Samson, to be included in the list are Will Jacks (England), Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan), Lungi Ngidi (South Africa), Aiden Markram (South Africa), Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand), Tim Seifert (New Zealand), and Shadley van Schawyk (USA).
Will Jacks has scored 226 runs and picked nine wickets for England so far in the tournament. Farhan has made 383 runs in six innings, including two centuries, which is the most by any player in a single T20 World Cup edition. Lungi Ngidi picked 12 wickets from seven matches for South Africa, while skipper Aiden Markram has racked up 286 runs across eight games.
Rachin Ravindra has been effective with bat as well as ball, scoring 128 runs and taking 11 wickets. Tim Seifert has scored 274 runs, including eight fifties for New Zealand. Even though the USA exited, Shadley van Schalkwyk bagged 13 wickets in four matches.
India vs New Zealand
India will play against New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. While India have won two titles, New Zealand are yet to win a single edition so far. India are the defending champion, and they will have an opportunity to become the second host team after Sri Lanka to win the T20 World Cup after 2012.