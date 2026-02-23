ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026: How India Can Qualify For Semi-Final Despite Huge Defeat Against South Africa?

Hyderabad: After suffering their first defeat of the T20 World Cup 2026 against South Africa by 76 runs in a Super 8s game, India is facing a threat of not reaching the semi-final of the marquee tournament. The Indian team made a poor start to their Super 8 campaign at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as the batters seemed helpless and were bundled out on a low total of 111.

With two matches left in the Super 8s stage and their net run rate taking a major hit, the path ahead for the Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, looks tough.

Batting first, South Africa posted a challenging 187 for 7, as David Miller played a knock of 63 runs from 35 deliveries. Dewald Brevis (45) and Tristan Stubbs (44) also provided crucial contributions. In reply, India's top order crumbed and they were all out on 111. Left-arm pacer Marco Jansen picked up four wickets for the South African team as the Proteas dominated the Indian innings.

How can India qualify for the semi-final?

All matches from here on are going to be must-win for the team coached by former India opener Gautam Gambhir. The team will play their next fixtures against Zimbabwe on Thursday (February 26) at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium and against the West Indies at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Sunday (March 1). The team will need to win both of its remaining games to make it to the last four and depend on other familiar results.