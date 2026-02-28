T20 World Cup 2026: How Piyush’s Singing Techies Egged On Team India’s Performance At Chepauk
How fans Piyush Nathani and band are supporting the Indian team fropm the stands with ‘Bella Ciao’ song in the T20 World Cup 2026.
Published : February 28, 2026 at 10:13 AM IST
- By Meenakshi Rao
Kolkata: If Abhishek Sharma finally got out of his infamous run drought at Chennai, the credit in a large measure goes to Piyush and his group of five men. The same can be said of Tilak Verma who acknowledged their contribution in his innings, waved to them and promised them his jersey.
These techies have been following the team, egging them on and preparing uniquely with songs to push players like Surya, Hardik, Abhishek and Tilak to break opposition cordons, perform better, be fearless and win the matches.
“I conceived all the songs and the tunes. You must have heard the ‘Bella Ciao’ song on which all my lyrics and compositions are based. I got my inspiration from football,” Piyush Nathani tells you animatedly while travelling to West Indies where India will again fight its battle for survival in its home tournament.
While Piyush works out of Bangalore for a top software firm he doesn’t want to name, the other members of his motley group are Sounak Biswas and Vineet Gharge, corporate strategists from Mumbai.
These youngsters may have been inspired by Argentinian and Brazilian football, and of course, Arsenal, a club he fanatically follows, but this song has been a topic of debate through the centuries. Said to be an anthem for the resistance movement against the Nazis, its more credible source lies in the conditions of Italian paddy labourers, mostly women, who had the hard task of saving the paddy crop from temperature fluctuations and weeds which meant they worked from dawn to next dawn in the fields.
At Chennai though, it stirred an Indian uprising in the middle which finally shed the ennui around the batters in blue. The lyrics which were loud and clear and made the players listen and notice went like this:
“The name is Sharma, Abhishek Sharma
He came to score, he came to score
Came to score, score, score.
His name is Abhishek, he is from Punjab
And he plays for India
Abhishek score, score, score.”
For Tilak, it was even more special:
“Tilak Verma, Tilak Verma
We’ve got Tilak Verma.
I just don’t think you understand, understand
He is Rohit Sharma’s man.
He smashes Pakistan, Pakistan
We’ve got Tilak Verma as our man.”
Tilak’s consequent sixes, Abhishek’s watchful aggression and Hardik’s late surge in the din of chants by 28000 fans in the stands, made the statement with as much decibel as Piyush’s gang of extended warriors in Blue did at Chennai under the lights.
Such was the consistency and loudness of the Bela Ciao chant that the entire stadium listened. “They all joined in after Tilak waved to us from the boundary. He even went to tell Surya and pointed towards us. Surya waved at us too. Tilak later asked me to stick around till after the Press conference because he wanted to give his jersey to us. However, the cops drove us away,” Piyush tells you.
Indeed, it was a moment they created in the stadium by improvising as the situation demanded. First the group chanted “DJ ko bund karo, bund karo” so that they could be heard. The DJ heard them out, went silent. Then, when Dube was being battered by the Zimbabwean batsmen, their chant sung a different tune: “Tilak ko ball do, ball do ball do. Surya ko ball do, ball do ball do. Abhishek ko ball do, ball do, ball do,” they chanted in a bid to stem the runs.
“It all started in the 2023 World Cup. India was dominating the proceedings. During the India-Sri Lanka match, we all wanted Virat Kohli to bowl some overs. We started chanting ‘Kohli ko ball do, ball do’ and we brought this chant back at Chennai where India gained its lost mojo of domination,” Piyush explained.
The group has been following Team India with the Bella Ciao song since the 2023 World Cup. “Most of us are techies. We somehow manage our cricket schedule by taking leaves, working double on weekdays and getting compensatory offs for weekends when India mostly plays and then there is work from home too,” Piyush tells you.
The Bella Ciao earliest connection to cricket can, however, be traced back to the South African team singing the song as a tribute to their captain Temba Bavuma when he lifted the Champions Trophy to get the Proteas their first ever ICC title.
A number of movies from Japan to Hollywood have used this song to convey resistance by the poor and the downtrodden but 2018’s Money Heist movie gave it renewed popularity. In the German protests against the rising right-extremist party AfD in January 2025, the song was chanted by around 600 people in Würzburg. The event produced a viral TikTok video with 3.4 million views within four days, documenting the chants during the protest.
But for Piyush and his band, it is all about getting Team India through to the semis and the Finals. “You will hear us in Eden Gardens loud and clear. India must win against the West Indies and go to the semifinals,” Piyush insisted, getting impatient with a particularly cantankerous fellow traveller who was delaying the plane-to-airport bus trip with his string of protests against the Air India staff on many issues!
“We’ve got to go and prepare new ones, this time for Shivam Dube to cushion the team’s sixth bowler option. He gave away 46 runs in two overs. Thank God, we had an unassailable 256 on board,” he said.
Over to Eden Gardens on March 1. Keep your ears and eyes open for Piyush’s group. The cameras will definitely catch them and hopefully the Tilaks, the Abhisheks, the Suryas, the Hardiks and all others perform for a berth in the semis.