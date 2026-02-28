ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026: How Piyush’s Singing Techies Egged On Team India’s Performance At Chepauk

- By Meenakshi Rao

Kolkata: If Abhishek Sharma finally got out of his infamous run drought at Chennai, the credit in a large measure goes to Piyush and his group of five men. The same can be said of Tilak Verma who acknowledged their contribution in his innings, waved to them and promised them his jersey.

These techies have been following the team, egging them on and preparing uniquely with songs to push players like Surya, Hardik, Abhishek and Tilak to break opposition cordons, perform better, be fearless and win the matches.

“I conceived all the songs and the tunes. You must have heard the ‘Bella Ciao’ song on which all my lyrics and compositions are based. I got my inspiration from football,” Piyush Nathani tells you animatedly while travelling to West Indies where India will again fight its battle for survival in its home tournament.

While Piyush works out of Bangalore for a top software firm he doesn’t want to name, the other members of his motley group are Sounak Biswas and Vineet Gharge, corporate strategists from Mumbai.

These youngsters may have been inspired by Argentinian and Brazilian football, and of course, Arsenal, a club he fanatically follows, but this song has been a topic of debate through the centuries. Said to be an anthem for the resistance movement against the Nazis, its more credible source lies in the conditions of Italian paddy labourers, mostly women, who had the hard task of saving the paddy crop from temperature fluctuations and weeds which meant they worked from dawn to next dawn in the fields.

At Chennai though, it stirred an Indian uprising in the middle which finally shed the ennui around the batters in blue. The lyrics which were loud and clear and made the players listen and notice went like this:

“The name is Sharma, Abhishek Sharma

He came to score, he came to score

Came to score, score, score.

His name is Abhishek, he is from Punjab

And he plays for India

Abhishek score, score, score.”

For Tilak, it was even more special:

“Tilak Verma, Tilak Verma

We’ve got Tilak Verma.

I just don’t think you understand, understand

He is Rohit Sharma’s man.

He smashes Pakistan, Pakistan

We’ve got Tilak Verma as our man.”