Group C Out To Shake Up T20 World Cup With Big Performance Stars

- By Meenakshi Rao

New Delhi: Group C is the only group in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to house two two-time champions, which makes it both competitive and interesting. The presence of England and West Indies alongside European debutant Italy, Nepal and Scotland opens doors to intense meet-ups in venues across India and Sri Lanka.

For now, Group C will be kicking off its Group stage campaign on the opening day as part of a thrilling triple header with Scotland taking on the West Indies in Kolkata, even as India take on the USA in Mumbai under the lights and Pakistan clash with the Netherlands during the day at Colombo.

England, who announced their squad later than usual, come into the competition with a lot of firepower, experience and hope to make it to the Cup lifting ceremony for the third time and create history, this time in difficult subcontinental conditions.

Scotland, in the tournament riding on Bangladesh’s boycott, will make their seventh appearance, while Nepal will work for results for the third time after appearing in 2014 and 2024.

As for Italy, the soccer nation will become the 25th national team to feature at an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, with the Europeans set to make their debut.

England

Explosive batsman Harry Brook will be leading the side with a pedigree of class. Just 27 and a debut in 2022, Brook is a modern, all-format star for England who dominates with the bat in Test matches and scores vertically in white ball cricket. He will be helming the only side to have reached at least the semi-finals of the last four tournaments.

Brook’s Indian adventure will be aided and abetted by fierce quicks like Jofra Archer, who has put his injuries back at the right time to reveal his blistering pace, even as the guile and strike of Adil Rashid, the wily leg spinner, will threaten oppositions as always. The 37-year-old has taken at least one wicket in the last 22 T20I matches in which he has bowled, the third-longest streak in history.

Then there is Sam Curran, Player of the Tournament in 2022, whose arsenal lies in both bat and ball. Buoyed after taking England’s second-ever T20I hat-trick only last month, Curran will be one of the men to watch out for. When one talks of power hitting the law of association takes you to Jacob Bethell and his ability build and anchor an innings dangerously fast.

World No 2 and four-ranked batters Phil Salt and Jos Buttler need no introduction.

Italy

Think Italy, think football — that’s the perception that the Italians will be playing against as the only debutants at this year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup having qualified in second place in the 2025 Europe Regional Final.

Gli Azzurri beat Group C rivals Scotland in the Regional Final to help book their place in India and Sri Lanka. Harry Manenti was the star of the show that day as he took five for 31 during the tense 12-run win, and he will no doubt be out to repeat such feats this month.

Italy will be led by 42-year-old Wayne Madsen, a stalwart of the English county circuit, who has recently impressed with 61 not out against Ireland ahead of the tournament.