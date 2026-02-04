T20 World Cup 2026: How Is Group A Shaping Up Ahead Of The Tournament?
Group A of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has been hitting headlines more for politics and less for cricket.
Published : February 4, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
- By Meenakshi Rao
New Delhi: Group A is by far the newsiest group of the tournament. And that’s not just because defending champions and hosts India are leading this group as X1. It is more because of the political chirp that has surrounded its biggest match – that of India and Pakistan, which the latter has selectively boycotted, incurring an estimated loss of $300 million on the ICC.
The Group, however, carries pride of place and will be kicking off the tournament despite all the convulsions in the run-up, with Pakistan taking on the Netherlands in Colombo on February 7. As the match is a day match, the inauguration ceremony of the much-awaited ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be held later in Mumbai, the same night at 6 PM, after which India will be playing their first Group match against the USA.
Even though the Group has been in the headlines for all the situations it should not have been in, once the first ball is bowled, the chirp will shift to the right area – that of cricket, wins in the middle, and a home crowd cheering Team India in their tryst with destiny – retaining the Cup, something that will be unprecedented.
Besides India, Group A has within its folds, Pakistan, the USA, Namibia and the Netherlands. Even if Pakistan forfeits the marquee India clash on February 15 at Colombo, to give two points to the hosts, there is the USA and its potential to give competition, as was seen in the 2024 edition when they ousted Pakistan in the Group stage, that too through a super over!
Namibia and the Netherlands, though more footballing nations, have been in the game for some years now and would be looking to trigger unexpected fireworks at some point.
India All Set
The defending champions are the No 1 side in both the 50 and 20-over formats and are riding the wave of white-ball cricket. After the retirement of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the young brigade will be led by Mr 360 degrees Surya Kumar Yadav, who has beautifully gained form just when it was needed.
The story, though, is weaving magic around the dashing opener Abhishek Sharma, who has scripted dizzying figures with his flashy bat and fearless intent. In just 37 matches, Sharma has made 1,267 runs, including two tons. At a strike rate of 194.9, he is quite a colossus that will be troubling oppositions if he gets going.
Not just him, the middle is sorted, the tail is short, and the arm rippling for action, a preview of which one saw in the run-up series against New Zealand. Hopefully, the niggle of Sanju Samson not being able to shed his lean patch will be sorted too, though Ishan Kishen has proven more times than one how his place in the team is cemented.
With three of their four group games in India, the one against Pakistan in Colombo not likely to happen, the co-hosts will hope to make the most of home advantage to sail into the Super8s.
Namibia
This will be the fourth World Cup outing for the Namibians. Their best achievement was when they debuted in style by reaching the Super 12 stage of the 2021 T20 World Cup.
Though callow in cricketing technique and young in experience, they have the passion for the game, and this tournament will add to their playing acumen, even though on paper they have a slim score. Last time in the West Indies and the USA, Namibia triumphed in their opener, beating Oman in a super over. Ruben Trumpelmann took four wickets in that match and is back for more.
Also back at the World Cup is Craig Williams. Already an Eagles legend as a player, Williams has now stepped into the role of head coach as the African side prepares to co-host the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2027.
Before they can think of that, they must face both India and Pakistan for only the second time and will hope to improve on their 0-2 record against the USA.
The Netherlands
The orange brigade comes into the tournament with a backbone and some tricks up their sleeve. Having played six T20 World Cups so far, the Netherlands have twice reached the second round, the last time doing so in 2022.
In that tournament, Bas de Leede took 13 wickets to end joint second in the wicket-taking column, while Max O’Dowd’s 242 runs put him just behind Virat Kohli in the run charts. Both are back in the squad for the 2026 edition, with Scott Edwards leading the side. Not that experience is missing from the squad. Roelof van der Merwe, one of six 40-plus-year-olds in the tournament, is a highly experienced South African-born Dutch all-rounder known for his intense, "bulldog" attitude and left-arm orthodox spin. He is a veteran journeyman who has played for both South Africa (2009) and the Netherlands since 2015, establishing himself as a crucial match-winner in the latter's rise as a competitive associate nation.
Pakistan
A lot of non-cricketing issues will be clouding the minds of these mercurial players this World Cup, but there is no shortage of talent in this squad, especially after the recall of Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi. However, if in this crowded mind space, Pakistan will have to recall and take lessons from its Group stage exit from the previous edition at the hands of newbies USA.
The 2009 champions failed to get out of the group stages for the first time after defeats to rivals India and newcomers the USA.
Now led by coach Mike Hesson, Pakistan are sixth in the T20 team rankings but X2 in the group.
They will be captained by Salman Ali Agha, who is deftly handling increased attention on Babar Azam. Their star batter has returned to the squad having been dropped for the Asia Cup, where Pakistan finished as runners-up to India.
Despite having played T20 for four years already, Naseem Shah is the youngest member of the squad and will be searching for a return to his best form that saw him take three for 21 against India in a thriller in 2024.
USA
They have a recent precedent of upsetting and outing a biggie like Pakistan in 2024. With as many as nine Indian-origin players in its midst, the USA’s Monak Patel would surely be looking for a home away from home glory.
In 2024 at home, they beat neighbours Canada in their first World Cup match before defeating Pakistan in a super over to finish second in their group behind India and advance to the Super 8 stage, before losing all three games.
However, the USA won a thrilling North America T20 Cup final against Canada and followed it up with trouncing Oman 3-0 in a series last February. Notably, Patel had struck a half-century against Pakistan in 2024.
Then there is Saiteja Mukkamalla, the highest-ranked batter at 25th in the world, sitting above the likes of Harry Brook and Cameron Green. At age 21, he has hundreds in both white-ball formats and possesses an average of 42.60 in T20s.
All said, it looks like a smooth sail to the Super 8s for India in Group A. Pakistan, meanwhile, has a history that’s not becoming – USA throwing them out.