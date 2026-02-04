ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026: How Is Group A Shaping Up Ahead Of The Tournament?

- By Meenakshi Rao

New Delhi: Group A is by far the newsiest group of the tournament. And that’s not just because defending champions and hosts India are leading this group as X1. It is more because of the political chirp that has surrounded its biggest match – that of India and Pakistan, which the latter has selectively boycotted, incurring an estimated loss of $300 million on the ICC.

The Group, however, carries pride of place and will be kicking off the tournament despite all the convulsions in the run-up, with Pakistan taking on the Netherlands in Colombo on February 7. As the match is a day match, the inauguration ceremony of the much-awaited ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be held later in Mumbai, the same night at 6 PM, after which India will be playing their first Group match against the USA.

Even though the Group has been in the headlines for all the situations it should not have been in, once the first ball is bowled, the chirp will shift to the right area – that of cricket, wins in the middle, and a home crowd cheering Team India in their tryst with destiny – retaining the Cup, something that will be unprecedented.

Besides India, Group A has within its folds, Pakistan, the USA, Namibia and the Netherlands. Even if Pakistan forfeits the marquee India clash on February 15 at Colombo, to give two points to the hosts, there is the USA and its potential to give competition, as was seen in the 2024 edition when they ousted Pakistan in the Group stage, that too through a super over!

Namibia and the Netherlands, though more footballing nations, have been in the game for some years now and would be looking to trigger unexpected fireworks at some point.

India All Set

The defending champions are the No 1 side in both the 50 and 20-over formats and are riding the wave of white-ball cricket. After the retirement of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the young brigade will be led by Mr 360 degrees Surya Kumar Yadav, who has beautifully gained form just when it was needed.

The story, though, is weaving magic around the dashing opener Abhishek Sharma, who has scripted dizzying figures with his flashy bat and fearless intent. In just 37 matches, Sharma has made 1,267 runs, including two tons. At a strike rate of 194.9, he is quite a colossus that will be troubling oppositions if he gets going.

Not just him, the middle is sorted, the tail is short, and the arm rippling for action, a preview of which one saw in the run-up series against New Zealand. Hopefully, the niggle of Sanju Samson not being able to shed his lean patch will be sorted too, though Ishan Kishen has proven more times than one how his place in the team is cemented.

With three of their four group games in India, the one against Pakistan in Colombo not likely to happen, the co-hosts will hope to make the most of home advantage to sail into the Super8s.

Namibia

This will be the fourth World Cup outing for the Namibians. Their best achievement was when they debuted in style by reaching the Super 12 stage of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Though callow in cricketing technique and young in experience, they have the passion for the game, and this tournament will add to their playing acumen, even though on paper they have a slim score. Last time in the West Indies and the USA, Namibia triumphed in their opener, beating Oman in a super over. Ruben Trumpelmann took four wickets in that match and is back for more.

Also back at the World Cup is Craig Williams. Already an Eagles legend as a player, Williams has now stepped into the role of head coach as the African side prepares to co-host the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2027.

Before they can think of that, they must face both India and Pakistan for only the second time and will hope to improve on their 0-2 record against the USA.