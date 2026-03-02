ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Gambhir Credits Dube's Cameo, Samson's 97 For India's Semi-Final Spot

By Meenakshi Rao

At Eden Gardens, amid the noise of a must-win night and the glare of a World Cup chase, India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir chose to talk as much about the 97 that lit up the scoreboard as about the eight runs that made it possible.

Because, for Gambhir, the anatomy of India’s entry into the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 began as much with Sanju Samson’s elegance, as it did with Shivam Dube’s interruption of pressure.

“For me, Shivam’s those two boundaries are as important as Sanju’s 97,” Gambhir said, leaning into a theme that has quietly defined his tenure. “If he wouldn’t have hit those two boundaries, probably that 97, you won’t have even spoken about,” he said.

In that single thought lies the philosophy Gambhir wants this Indian team to live by: Cricket as a chain of contributions, not a contest of reputations. Because in this Indian team, as he insists, victories are not written by one hand alone.

Dube’s Double Boundary

And yet, for all the applause that will follow Samson, Gambhir’s post-match emphasis lingered on Dube. The context mattered. India had lost early wickets. The required rate was climbing. Samson was set but constrained. Then came Dube, and with two clean strikes, he reset the tempo of the innings.

“The big contribution makes headlines. The small contribution… helps you win games,” Gambhir said. “This is a team sport, and it will always remain a team sport.”

It was an answer that felt as much like a corrective to cricket’s obsession with individual milestones as it was a tribute to Dube.

Worthy Sanju

Samson’s 97 will go down as one of India’s defining World Cup knocks – timely, composed, and ultimately match-winning. But Gambhir resisted the temptation to dress it up in grand language. “I actually thought that he never accelerated the innings,” he said. “It was just very, very normal cricketing shots. I never saw any muscling of the ball.”

In Gambhir’s telling, the innings was not about invention but about control. Samson read the pitch, trusted his rhythm, and trusted that the outfield, “probably the quickest in the world at the moment,” as Gambhir described it, would reward clean timing.

“When you know you’re in control of the game and you’re feeling good… it’s about going in the middle and showcasing that skill,” he said. “He is a world-class player… and today he showed his true potential,” he added.

The coach’s faith in Samson, he made clear, was never in doubt. Even when the wicketkeeper-batter sat out games earlier in the tournament, the management’s message was consistent.

“We always knew the talent that Sanju had… three T20 hundreds, not many people have it. Sometimes it’s important to give a break and get the guy off that pressure situation. We always knew that whenever we need him in a World Cup game, he’ll deliver it for us,” he said.

Against West Indies, he did, carrying India through the middle overs and ensuring the chase of 196 never spiralled.

Quiet Powerplay

Before the chase came a bowling performance that ensured the target, though large, was still within reach. West Indies’ most reliable batter in the tournament, Shai Hope, was strangled in the powerplay, scoring at a strike rate below 100—an outcome Gambhir had clearly planned for.

“When you play a game of this magnitude, you’ve got to start really well with the new ball,” he said. “Arsh and Hardik, the way they started in the first three overs, was really good,” Gambhir said.