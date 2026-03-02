T20 World Cup 2026: Gambhir Credits Dube's Cameo, Samson's 97 For India's Semi-Final Spot
Head coach Gautam Gambhir frames India’s run chase as a triumph of instinct and collective effort, crediting both Sanju Samson's 97 and Dube's late boundaries.
Published : March 2, 2026 at 10:30 AM IST
By Meenakshi Rao
At Eden Gardens, amid the noise of a must-win night and the glare of a World Cup chase, India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir chose to talk as much about the 97 that lit up the scoreboard as about the eight runs that made it possible.
Because, for Gambhir, the anatomy of India’s entry into the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 began as much with Sanju Samson’s elegance, as it did with Shivam Dube’s interruption of pressure.
“For me, Shivam’s those two boundaries are as important as Sanju’s 97,” Gambhir said, leaning into a theme that has quietly defined his tenure. “If he wouldn’t have hit those two boundaries, probably that 97, you won’t have even spoken about,” he said.
In that single thought lies the philosophy Gambhir wants this Indian team to live by: Cricket as a chain of contributions, not a contest of reputations. Because in this Indian team, as he insists, victories are not written by one hand alone.
Dube’s Double Boundary
And yet, for all the applause that will follow Samson, Gambhir’s post-match emphasis lingered on Dube. The context mattered. India had lost early wickets. The required rate was climbing. Samson was set but constrained. Then came Dube, and with two clean strikes, he reset the tempo of the innings.
“The big contribution makes headlines. The small contribution… helps you win games,” Gambhir said. “This is a team sport, and it will always remain a team sport.”
It was an answer that felt as much like a corrective to cricket’s obsession with individual milestones as it was a tribute to Dube.
Worthy Sanju
Samson’s 97 will go down as one of India’s defining World Cup knocks – timely, composed, and ultimately match-winning. But Gambhir resisted the temptation to dress it up in grand language. “I actually thought that he never accelerated the innings,” he said. “It was just very, very normal cricketing shots. I never saw any muscling of the ball.”
In Gambhir’s telling, the innings was not about invention but about control. Samson read the pitch, trusted his rhythm, and trusted that the outfield, “probably the quickest in the world at the moment,” as Gambhir described it, would reward clean timing.
“When you know you’re in control of the game and you’re feeling good… it’s about going in the middle and showcasing that skill,” he said. “He is a world-class player… and today he showed his true potential,” he added.
The coach’s faith in Samson, he made clear, was never in doubt. Even when the wicketkeeper-batter sat out games earlier in the tournament, the management’s message was consistent.
“We always knew the talent that Sanju had… three T20 hundreds, not many people have it. Sometimes it’s important to give a break and get the guy off that pressure situation. We always knew that whenever we need him in a World Cup game, he’ll deliver it for us,” he said.
Against West Indies, he did, carrying India through the middle overs and ensuring the chase of 196 never spiralled.
Quiet Powerplay
Before the chase came a bowling performance that ensured the target, though large, was still within reach. West Indies’ most reliable batter in the tournament, Shai Hope, was strangled in the powerplay, scoring at a strike rate below 100—an outcome Gambhir had clearly planned for.
“When you play a game of this magnitude, you’ve got to start really well with the new ball,” he said. “Arsh and Hardik, the way they started in the first three overs, was really good,” Gambhir said.
The decision to use Axar Patel for two overs inside the powerplay, on a surface that rarely favours spin early, was deliberate. “It’s never easy on this wicket… but Axar did that really well. Once we had the powerplay in our hand, we were always in control of the game,” he explained.
Bumrah Lever
Perhaps the most revealing tactical layer of India’s night was how Gambhir used Jasprit Bumrah, not as a fixed-phase bowler, but as a floating lever to squeeze the game exactly where it threatened to break. “We knew West Indies have a lot of firepower in the middle… with Hetmyer, Rovman and Sherfane,” Gambhir said. “So, we always knew we needed someone like Bumrah in the middle to bowl at them.”
That meant holding back overs rather than front-loading them, resisting the conventional urge to deploy your premier quick entirely up front or at the death.
“Every time we had a big over, we could go back to Bumrah and try and control the game… because you don’t want two back-to-back big overs. That can take the game away from you,” Gambhir said.
It was not just about Bumrah. Gambhir was quick to stress that the middle overs were controlled by Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel, whose combined eight overs kept the game from slipping. “For me, today the most important thing was how Hardik and Axar bowled… those eight overs were very crucial,” he said.
But the ability to deploy Bumrah as a crisis manager, parachuted into high-risk phases, is what gives India a tactical edge few teams can match. “Bumrah is a banker and we’ll continue to use him in different ways,” Gambhir said.
No Belief In Data
In an era where analytics and matchups shape almost every tactical decision in T20 cricket, Gambhir’s most striking line of the night came when he was asked about strategy. “I don’t believe in data, honestly. I’ve never seen the data. I don’t even know what data is about. It’s very overrated,” he said.
Instead, his approach is rooted in feel, experience, and trust in players’ instincts. “T20 cricket is about instinct and backing your instinct… whatever knowledge I have, I try to give it to the captain, but ultimately it’s his call,” Gambhir said.
That instinctive approach explains India’s flexible use of bowlers and their willingness to move batters up and down the order. “Positions are overrated… it’s about going out there and doing the job for the team.”
World Cup Is Different
Gambhir also addressed the broader conversation around India’s scoring tempo in the tournament—a topic that has followed the team since their defeat to South Africa. “Bilaterals are very different to World Cups,” he said. “In bilaterals, you have time to make a comeback. In World Cups you don’t.”
The pressures, he insisted, demand a different approach—one that prioritises game awareness over raw strike rate. “It’s not only about strike rate, it’s about reading the game and reading the situation. Even chasing 195, we never felt we were out of the game.”
Absorbing Pressure
As India head into a semi-final against the England cricket team at Wankhede Stadium, the narrative around “peaking at the right time” has grown louder. Gambhir dismissed it outright. “I don’t believe in peaking at the right time. You’ve got to win every game you represent your country.” What matters more, in his view, is the ability to absorb pressure when it comes.
“Come the big games… it’s not about skill, it’s about mental strength. The guys who absorb pressure the best will have the best chance to win this competition.” On a humid night in Kolkata, India did just that. They absorbed the early blows, contained the opposition, trusted their method, and stitched together a chase that was less about domination and more about control.
