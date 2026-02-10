T20 World Cup 2026: Flight Fares To Colombo Double After Pakistan Take U-Turn On Their Withdrawal From India Match
Air ticket prices have increased significantly since Pakistan announced that they will play a match against India.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Pakistan, which had made a drama of boycotting the match against India to be held on February 15 in the T-20 World Cup, has now made a U-turn and is ready to play the match as per the schedule. After various levels of discussions, the Pakistan government has changed its decision and said that it will play the match with India. Following this statement, the prices of air tickets have also increased.
Spike in air fares
As soon as Pakistan announced that they will play a match against India, the prices of round-trip air tickets from Mumbai to Colombo have increased sharply. Within a few minutes, the price of this ticket has increased by ₹10 thousand. The price of a Mumbai-Colombo - Mumbai round-trip ticket has currently reached Rs. 60 thousand. It is said that there are chances of further increase as the match date approaches. Apart from this, the prices of air tickets from other cities in India to Colombo have also increased significantly.
Pakistan to play a match against India
The Pakistan government officially announced on Monday that they are withdrawing their decision not to play the match with India. They will now play the match against India. After the persuasion of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Pakistan has finally announced that it will play the match against India.
There have been intense talks between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the ICC since Pakistan announced its decision to boycott the match against India. The Sri Lankan and Emirates boards have asked the PCB to reconsider its decision to boycott the match against India. BCB President Aminul Islam had also appealed to Pakistan to play the match against India. The Pakistani government has revealed that Sri Lankan Prime Minister Anurag Kumaratunga has also spoken to the Pakistani Prime Minister on the phone.
Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Verma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dubey, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshadeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Chakravarthi, Chakravarthy Yadav, Akshar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (captain), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafey, Naseem Shah, Usman Tariq.