T20 World Cup 2026: Flight Fares To Colombo Double After Pakistan Take U-Turn On Their Withdrawal From India Match

Hyderabad: Pakistan, which had made a drama of boycotting the match against India to be held on February 15 in the T-20 World Cup, has now made a U-turn and is ready to play the match as per the schedule. After various levels of discussions, the Pakistan government has changed its decision and said that it will play the match with India. Following this statement, the prices of air tickets have also increased.

Spike in air fares

As soon as Pakistan announced that they will play a match against India, the prices of round-trip air tickets from Mumbai to Colombo have increased sharply. Within a few minutes, the price of this ticket has increased by ₹10 thousand. The price of a Mumbai-Colombo - Mumbai round-trip ticket has currently reached Rs. 60 thousand. It is said that there are chances of further increase as the match date approaches. Apart from this, the prices of air tickets from other cities in India to Colombo have also increased significantly.

Pakistan to play a match against India

The Pakistan government officially announced on Monday that they are withdrawing their decision not to play the match with India. They will now play the match against India. After the persuasion of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Pakistan has finally announced that it will play the match against India.