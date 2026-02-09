T20 World Cup 2026: Did England Break ICC Law? Fans Raise Questions On Brendon McCullum’s Use Of Walkie Talkie
Brendon McCullum was seen using a walkie-talkie to communicate with his players in the T20 World Cup 2026 match against Nepal.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 9:58 AM IST|
Updated : February 9, 2026 at 10:20 AM IST
Hyderabad: England survived an upset in the T20 World Cup 2026 fixture against Nepal as they managed a narrow win by four runs. While the performance of the Nepal Cricket team became the talk of the town for the way they fought, England head coach Brendon McCullum also grabbed the spotlight with his tactics during the match. McCullum was seen using a walkie-talkie when England was under pressure, and that raised questions about the legality of the use of the device.
McCullum’s tactic to use a walkie-talkie
Coach Brendon McCullum used a walkie-talkie to communicate with England captain Harry Brook. The device was brought into the field by England’s reserves at drinks. The team management adopted this method of communication on the tour of Sri Lanka and was first tried by England during the Ashes tour.
🚨 ENGLAND BREAKS ICC LAW⁉️— Gulraiz Azam (@gulraizazam_) February 8, 2026
During the 18th over, 🏴’s Head Coach Brendon McCullum was seen talking on a walkie-talkie! 🤯
#ENGvsNEP | #T20WorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/00gf405QK8
The nature of the communication is not known, but England continued to be put under pressure by Nepal after that as well and only a disciplined 20th over from Sam Curran helped England survive an upset.
🚨 ENGLAND BREAKS ICC LAW⁉️— CricVerse (@CricVerse23) February 8, 2026
During the 18th over, 🏴’s Head Coach Brendon McCullum was seen talking on a walkie-talkie! 🤯#CricVerse | #ENGvsNEP | #T20WorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/Hu2hKWNwwr
Is using a walkie-talkie in a live match legal?
ICC permits the use of the walkie-talkie for communication between the dugout and dressing room area, provided it is used for medical or tactical reasons only. ICC’s article 4.3.1 narrates the details.
‘The use of two-way handheld device that uses dedicated frequencies over short distances (ie a ‘walkie-talkie’) by Player Support Personnelfor the purpose of communication between the dugout and dressing room area for medical and/or tactical reasons only, provided that such communication devices are suitably encrypted to avoid detection by any third party in the nearby vicinity,' the rule says.
Lokesh Bam takes Nepal on verge of history
Lokesh Bam of Nepal also made possible what seemed very unlikely to happen before the start of the match against England. He played a fiery knock of unbeaten 39 runs from 20 deliveries, which included two gigantic sixes against the pacer Jofra Archer. He took the team near the finish line but failed to take them over it as Sam Curran bowled a tight last over.