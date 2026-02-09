ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Did England Break ICC Law? Fans Raise Questions On Brendon McCullum’s Use Of Walkie Talkie

Hyderabad: England survived an upset in the T20 World Cup 2026 fixture against Nepal as they managed a narrow win by four runs. While the performance of the Nepal Cricket team became the talk of the town for the way they fought, England head coach Brendon McCullum also grabbed the spotlight with his tactics during the match. McCullum was seen using a walkie-talkie when England was under pressure, and that raised questions about the legality of the use of the device.

McCullum’s tactic to use a walkie-talkie

Coach Brendon McCullum used a walkie-talkie to communicate with England captain Harry Brook. The device was brought into the field by Eng­land’s reserves at drinks. The team management adopted this method of communication on the tour of Sri Lanka and was first tried by England during the Ashes tour.

The nature of the communication is not known, but England continued to be put under pressure by Nepal after that as well and only a disciplined 20th over from Sam Curran helped England survive an upset.