ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Why Defeat Against Scotland Will Put England In Serious Risk Of Elimination?

England are all set to lock horns against Scotland in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group C clash at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

T20 World Cup 2026 England vs Scotland
File Photo: England Cricket Team (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : February 14, 2026 at 10:46 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: England will be up against Scotland in the second match of the day at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The associate teams have impressed in the tournament so far, and no team can be taken lightly. Zimbabwe has already caused an upset in the tournament, beating Australia on Friday.

Winning the match will be crucial for England, as they have already lost one match to the West Indies. Another defeat will put their chances of advancing into super 8 in jeopardy.

England in the T20 World Cup 2026 so far

England is grouped with the West Indies, Scotland, Italy and Nepal. The team survived an upset in their campaign opener and registered a narrow win over Nepal by four runs. In the next match, they suffered a loss against the West Indies by 30 runs. With one win and one loss, the team is placed in fourth position in the group.

Why is beating Scotland crucial for England?

Two teams from each group will advance into the Super 8. The West Indies are at the top currently with two wins, and their upcoming matches are against lower-ranked teams, which means they are likely to be one of the two teams to enter the next stage.

If Scotland beat England, they will be in a strong position to finish second in the group as they will go on a tally of four points with one match to go against Nepal. Also, they already have a better net run rate of +0.950 than England, and a win will boost it further.

For England, even if they win their last match against Italy and Scotland lose theirs against Nepal, they will go to four points and will tie the number with Scotland. However, the latter are already way ahead in terms of the net run rate, and a win today will propel it further. This means that England will have to beat Italy in their last match with a humongous margin and pray that Nepal will beat Scotland.

England have played only one match against Scotland

England have played only one T20I against Scotland in 2024, but it was washed out due to rain. In ODIs, they have played four matches against each other, with England winning three, Scotland winning one and one match ending in a no result.

TAGGED:

ENGLAND VS SCOTLAND
EDEN GARDENS KOLKATA
SCOTLAND IN T20 WORLD CUP 2026
T20 WORLD CUP 2026

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.