T20 World Cup 2026: Why Defeat Against Scotland Will Put England In Serious Risk Of Elimination?

File Photo: England Cricket Team ( IANS )

Hyderabad: England will be up against Scotland in the second match of the day at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The associate teams have impressed in the tournament so far, and no team can be taken lightly. Zimbabwe has already caused an upset in the tournament, beating Australia on Friday. Winning the match will be crucial for England, as they have already lost one match to the West Indies. Another defeat will put their chances of advancing into super 8 in jeopardy. England in the T20 World Cup 2026 so far England is grouped with the West Indies, Scotland, Italy and Nepal. The team survived an upset in their campaign opener and registered a narrow win over Nepal by four runs. In the next match, they suffered a loss against the West Indies by 30 runs. With one win and one loss, the team is placed in fourth position in the group.