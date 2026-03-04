ETV Bharat / sports

500 Million! T20 World Cup 2026 Shatters Viewership Records, Becoming Most Watched Edition

Hyderabad: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has smashed the viewership records, becoming the most-watched edition in the tournament’s history. It crossed a massive viewership milestone in India. The record-breaking numbers were confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah through a social media post on Wednesday.

According to the social media post by Shah, the tournament has already crossed the mark of 500 million viewers in India alone. The digital surge has also been significant, with streaming platform JioHotstar registering a peak of 60.5 million concurrent viewers on JioHotstar.

“The journey of the @ICC #T20WorldCup 2026 began with the ambition to make it the most global and accessible cricket event ever. I am humbled that viewership for the event in India has crossed 500 million, the highest ever for any T20 World Cup in history,” Jay Shah wrote on X.