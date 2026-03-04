500 Million! T20 World Cup 2026 Shatters Viewership Records, Becoming Most Watched Edition
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has become the most-watched edition, shattering records of viewership in India.
Published : March 4, 2026 at 6:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has smashed the viewership records, becoming the most-watched edition in the tournament’s history. It crossed a massive viewership milestone in India. The record-breaking numbers were confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah through a social media post on Wednesday.
According to the social media post by Shah, the tournament has already crossed the mark of 500 million viewers in India alone. The digital surge has also been significant, with streaming platform JioHotstar registering a peak of 60.5 million concurrent viewers on JioHotstar.
“The journey of the @ICC #T20WorldCup 2026 began with the ambition to make it the most global and accessible cricket event ever. I am humbled that viewership for the event in India has crossed 500 million, the highest ever for any T20 World Cup in history,” Jay Shah wrote on X.
The journey of the @ICC #T20WorldCup 2026 began with the ambition to make it the most #global & #accessible Cricket event ever. I am humbled that viewership for the event in India has crossed 500 million, the highest ever for any T20 World Cup in history. It was also heartening…— Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 4, 2026
“It was also heartening to see concurrent viewers @JioHotstar hit a peak of 60.5 million. With Knock-out matches for the tournament starting tonight, we hope that the immeasurable love our events receive from Indian fans helps break more records,” he added.
Semifinal lineup set
The two semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2026 will be between South Africa and New Zealand, while the other matchup will be between India and England. While India and England have won the T20 World Cup, neither South Africa nor New Zealand have won any edition. The first semifinal will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, while the second semifinal will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Anticipation is high for both the semifinals, and the matches will be followed by spectators from both teams. India are defending championpions and they will be aiming to win their second title in the tournament's history.