T20 World Cup 2026: BCCI Announces Rs 131 Crore Cash Reward For Team India

Mumbai: Making the accomplishment even sweeter for Indian players and the support staff, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a whooping cash reward of Rs 131 crore for the Indian national cricket team after their thumping victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 that concluded on Sunday.

India retained the title after defeating New Zealand in the final held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, in what appeared a one-sided contest at the halfway mark.

A day after the victory, the Board said in an official release, "BCCI has announced a cash reward of Rs 131 crore for Team India following their triumphant campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. India lifted the prestigious trophy after defeating New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, successfully defending the title and becoming the first team in the history of the tournament to retain the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. With this victory, India also became the first team to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup three times, further cementing their place among the most successful teams in the history of the format."