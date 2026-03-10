T20 World Cup 2026: BCCI Announces Rs 131 Crore Cash Reward For Team India
BCCI has announced a cash reward of Rs 131 crore for Team India following their triumphant campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.
Mumbai: Making the accomplishment even sweeter for Indian players and the support staff, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a whooping cash reward of Rs 131 crore for the Indian national cricket team after their thumping victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 that concluded on Sunday.
India retained the title after defeating New Zealand in the final held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, in what appeared a one-sided contest at the halfway mark.
A day after the victory, the Board said in an official release, "BCCI has announced a cash reward of Rs 131 crore for Team India following their triumphant campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. India lifted the prestigious trophy after defeating New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, successfully defending the title and becoming the first team in the history of the tournament to retain the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. With this victory, India also became the first team to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup three times, further cementing their place among the most successful teams in the history of the format."
BCCI announces a cash reward of INR 131 crore for #TeamIndia following their triumphant campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.
Further, the BCCI congratulated the players, support staff and selectors for the historic achievement and wished them continued success in the future.
The achievement is even more historic as India became the first host nation ever to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. India also became the first team to successfully defend the T20 title in the tournament's history, while also becoming the first team to win the tournament three times, strengthening their record as one of the most successful teams in the format.
Posting a massive target of 255, the highest ever in a T20 World Cup final, the Men in Blue thrashed the Kiwis by 96 runs in the final at Ahmedabad on Sunday.
2024 vs 2026 comparison
In 2024, after India won the T20 World Cup, the BCCI announced a prize money of INR 125 Crores. The price has witnessed a surge of 6 crores. in the previous edition, India beat South Africa by seven runs in a close contest. Virat Kohli played a knock of 76 runs while Axar Patel contributed with an innings of 47 runs.