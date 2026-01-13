Bangladesh Continues Their Stance Of Not Playing T20 World Cup In India In A Recent Meeting With ICC
In a recent meeting between ICC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), the latter have confirmed that they won’t play in India.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: The deadlock between the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) over playing the T20 World Cup matches in India. In a meeting held on Tuesday between the two parties, ICC requested the BCB to reconsider their demand to shift the country’s World Cup matches outside India. However, Bangladesh were adamant with their stance that they won’t play in India due to security concerns.
BCB issued a media release saying that the board continued its stance of not playing in India and requested that they relocate their matches in India in the meeting. Also, the release mentioned that both parties will continue to explore possible solutions.
"While the ICC highlighted that the tournament itinerary has already been announced and requested the BCB to reconsider its stance, the Board's position remains unchanged. Both parties agreed that discussions will continue to explore possible solutions," the BCB said in the statement.
"The BCB remains committed to safeguarding the well-being of its players, officials and staff while engaging constructively with the ICC to address the matter," said the BCB after its officials attended the video conference with ICC," it further added.
Bangladesh’s refusal to play World Cup matches in India came in the aftermath of the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) releasing Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman. The move came on the backdrop of the ongoing communal violence in Bangladesh against Hindus. Also, the Bangladesh government banned the IPL broadcast in their country.
Bangladesh are scheduled to play three games in Kolkata and one in Mumbai. With January 26 set to be the last date for the teams to arrive in the host country, the situation will need a solution in the coming days.