Bangladesh Continues Their Stance Of Not Playing T20 World Cup In India In A Recent Meeting With ICC

Hyderabad: The deadlock between the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) over playing the T20 World Cup matches in India. In a meeting held on Tuesday between the two parties, ICC requested the BCB to reconsider their demand to shift the country’s World Cup matches outside India. However, Bangladesh were adamant with their stance that they won’t play in India due to security concerns.

BCB issued a media release saying that the board continued its stance of not playing in India and requested that they relocate their matches in India in the meeting. Also, the release mentioned that both parties will continue to explore possible solutions.

"While the ICC highlighted that the tournament itinerary has already been announced and requested the BCB to reconsider its stance, the Board's position remains unchanged. Both parties agreed that discussions will continue to explore possible solutions," the BCB said in the statement.