T20 World Cup: Axar Explains How Process Over Passion Worked Against Pakistan

Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Usman Khan during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Pakistan, at R Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb 15, 2026 ( PTI Photo )

By Meenakshi Rao

Colombo: In an era when India-Pakistan contests are framed as geopolitical theatre before they are cricket matches, this young Indian side is quietly rewriting the script.

There was no chest-thumping, no scoreboard obsession, no indulgence in the rhetoric of “arch-rivalry.” Instead, there was method and clarity. There was a dressing room that, in vice-captain Axar Patel’s words, chose to treat the night as “one match and one opponent.” The result? A dominant win built not on emotion, but on execution.

Much of the pre-match noise centred on India’s batting versus Pakistan’s spin. It was the kind of narrative that feeds television panels for days. But inside the Indian camp, captain Surya Kumar Yadav’s message was uncomplicated: Focus on your strengths.

“Whatever captain says, we are focusing on our strength,” Axar explained. “It’s outside talk… India’s batting versus Pakistan bowling or whatever. We are not thinking about that,” he added.

That detachment was not dismissive, but it was deliberate.

India approached the game situationally. If bowling first, what are the lengths? If batting second, what does the surface demand?

“We are just thinking about our plan and our execution,” Axar said, underlining a culture that has become increasingly process-driven. Even in a fixture historically defined by pressure, India reduced it to controllables —wicket behaviour, matchups and phases of play.

The psychological shift is significant. Asked whether repeated victories dilute the intensity of the rivalry, Axar resisted the bait.

“We are seeing them as a team… we are not thinking about rivalry or whatever,” he insisted. It is a striking admission. For a generation raised on the emotional voltage of this contest, India’s current core appears insulated from nostalgia. “We are playing against one team… we have played good cricket. That’s it.”

If that sounds clinical, it was mirrored in their cricket. Take Axar’s own role as an example. Once floated up the order as a batting disruptor, he now finds himself operating lower down, often as a finisher at seven or eight. For many cricketers, such fluidity can breed insecurity. For Axar, it is validation.

“As an all-rounder, the job is that you can bowl anytime, you can bat anytime.” More telling was his interpretation of selection: “If your team needs me, that means they are showing confidence in me.” In a format where rigidity can be fatal, India’s multi-skilled cricketers are embracing elasticity. “T20 cricket is such that it is important to be flexible,” he added. “If you want to win in such a tournament.”

Flexibility was also evident in the bowling plans. The surface offered dual behaviour, some balls gripping, others skidding under lights.

Axar revealed that during the interval he was testing the new ball and noticed it was “skidding a little more.” That observation shaped his approach in the second innings. Planning, he explained, begins with identifying what the batter wants to target. “After that I change my line or length,” he said.

The dismissals reflected that chess match. One delivery hurried through quicker; another held its length against a batter advancing down the track.

“The plan is what the batsman wants to do,” Axar said. When a batter stepped out, he “again went for my length.” It was not about dramatic variation but calibrated response—subtle shifts