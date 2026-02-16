T20 World Cup: Axar Explains How Process Over Passion Worked Against Pakistan
By tuning out the rivalry noise and doubling down on discipline, India turned a high-voltage clash into a masterclass in control and composure.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 8:53 AM IST
By Meenakshi Rao
Colombo: In an era when India-Pakistan contests are framed as geopolitical theatre before they are cricket matches, this young Indian side is quietly rewriting the script.
There was no chest-thumping, no scoreboard obsession, no indulgence in the rhetoric of “arch-rivalry.” Instead, there was method and clarity. There was a dressing room that, in vice-captain Axar Patel’s words, chose to treat the night as “one match and one opponent.” The result? A dominant win built not on emotion, but on execution.
Much of the pre-match noise centred on India’s batting versus Pakistan’s spin. It was the kind of narrative that feeds television panels for days. But inside the Indian camp, captain Surya Kumar Yadav’s message was uncomplicated: Focus on your strengths.
“Whatever captain says, we are focusing on our strength,” Axar explained. “It’s outside talk… India’s batting versus Pakistan bowling or whatever. We are not thinking about that,” he added.
That detachment was not dismissive, but it was deliberate.
India approached the game situationally. If bowling first, what are the lengths? If batting second, what does the surface demand?
“We are just thinking about our plan and our execution,” Axar said, underlining a culture that has become increasingly process-driven. Even in a fixture historically defined by pressure, India reduced it to controllables —wicket behaviour, matchups and phases of play.
The psychological shift is significant. Asked whether repeated victories dilute the intensity of the rivalry, Axar resisted the bait.
“We are seeing them as a team… we are not thinking about rivalry or whatever,” he insisted. It is a striking admission. For a generation raised on the emotional voltage of this contest, India’s current core appears insulated from nostalgia. “We are playing against one team… we have played good cricket. That’s it.”
If that sounds clinical, it was mirrored in their cricket. Take Axar’s own role as an example. Once floated up the order as a batting disruptor, he now finds himself operating lower down, often as a finisher at seven or eight. For many cricketers, such fluidity can breed insecurity. For Axar, it is validation.
“As an all-rounder, the job is that you can bowl anytime, you can bat anytime.” More telling was his interpretation of selection: “If your team needs me, that means they are showing confidence in me.” In a format where rigidity can be fatal, India’s multi-skilled cricketers are embracing elasticity. “T20 cricket is such that it is important to be flexible,” he added. “If you want to win in such a tournament.”
Flexibility was also evident in the bowling plans. The surface offered dual behaviour, some balls gripping, others skidding under lights.
Axar revealed that during the interval he was testing the new ball and noticed it was “skidding a little more.” That observation shaped his approach in the second innings. Planning, he explained, begins with identifying what the batter wants to target. “After that I change my line or length,” he said.
The dismissals reflected that chess match. One delivery hurried through quicker; another held its length against a batter advancing down the track.
“The plan is what the batsman wants to do,” Axar said. When a batter stepped out, he “again went for my length.” It was not about dramatic variation but calibrated response—subtle shifts
based on surface feedback.
There were moments of counterattack. Usman Khan struck Axar for two straight hits, a reminder that even disciplined spells endure turbulence. The response? Adjust the line, widen the angle, push the batter toward the larger boundary.
“When the ground is big, as a batsman you target short boundaries,” Axar noted. So, the bowler’s counter is to reclaim geometry—feed the longer side, alter pace, disrupt rhythm. It is the kind of micro-strategy that often decides high-stakes games.
Yet the defining performance belonged to Ishan Kishan. On a pitch where Pakistan bowled 18 overs of spin and the ball gripped sharply in the first innings, Kishan’s stroke play defied orthodoxy. His strike rate flirted with 190 on a surface that demanded caution.
Axar did not hesitate: “One of the great knocks.” Conditions were deceptive, he explained. “The ball was spinning, some were going straight under light.” It was not a flat deck masquerading as challenge. It was genuinely tricky.
What separated Kishan was not recklessness but range. “He has not hit all his shots in one place,” Axar observed. Covers, slips, over the infield, he “used the field well.” Confidence, forged in domestic cricket and carried through recent international outings, freed him from over-analysis. “When your confidence is high you don’t think much about yourself or the wicket.”
There is a subtle distinction here: confidence does not ignore conditions; it allows skill to express itself despite them. India’s supporters, draped in blue, amplified the spectacle. From Sri Lanka to Australia, England to the West Indies, Axar acknowledged, the pattern repeats. “Most of the Indian supporters come to support us… it is the same everywhere.”
Yet even that sea of familiarity did not distract from the task. “We just think about the wicket on the ground and what is there.” In other words, atmosphere is appreciated, not absorbed.
Behind the scenes, there was also a quiet emphasis on emotional regulation. Axar confirmed that Rohit Sharma addressed the group before the match, but the details “stay inside.”
The theme, however, was clear: confidence and control. “It’s very important that the pressure is not too much.” That balance, acknowledging that such games carry “a little more pressure than a normal match,” while refusing to inflate it, has become central to India’s tournament temperament.
Even as the chase tightened, India’s players avoided premature celebration. Axar revealed that as late as the 14th over they were reminding each other to “stay normal, calm and composed.”
Victory, they agreed, would only be claimed “when the last wicket falls.” It is a philosophy that resists momentum’s seduction. No assumptions, no lapses.
The team combination itself reflected pragmatism. Selection was “according to the pitch,” Axar said, but with a caveat: in major tournaments, you avoid excessive tinkering. If the surface assists spin, you lean into it. If bowlers do their job, batsmen become pivotal. It is about balance, not reaction.
So, at what point did belief crystallise? Not at the fall of the ninth wicket. Not when the required rate ballooned. Only at the final dismissal. “When the last wicket fell then we believed that we won.” It is an answer that encapsulates the ethos of this Indian side—measured, unsentimental, grounded in process.
In stripping away the mythology of rivalry and focusing instead on preparation, adaptability and emotional control, India delivered more than a win. They offered a template. In high-pressure cricket, strength is not merely about skill; it is about narrowing the game to what you can command. On this night, India commanded almost everything.
Read More: