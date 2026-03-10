ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Arshdeep Singh Fined For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct

Hyderabad: After India beat New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Although the team won, Arshdeep Singh who played a key role in the team’s trophy-winning campaign, has been fined by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The left-arm pacer has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. Also, one demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record.

“Arshdeep was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match,” a release from ICC mentioned.