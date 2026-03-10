T20 World Cup 2026: Arshdeep Singh Fined For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct
Arshdeep Singh has been penalised for a throw towards batter Daryl Mitchell, which hit his body.
Published : March 10, 2026 at 4:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: After India beat New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Although the team won, Arshdeep Singh who played a key role in the team’s trophy-winning campaign, has been fined by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The left-arm pacer has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. Also, one demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record.
“Arshdeep was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match,” a release from ICC mentioned.
India pacer fined for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the #T20WorldCup Final.https://t.co/NbnGMkIbzE— ICC (@ICC) March 10, 2026
The incident that led to the fine of the left-arm seamer occurred in the 11th over of New Zealand’s innings. Daryl Mitchell was facing Arshdeep, and the bowler threw the ball back at the batter aggressively and inappropriately, which hit Mitchell’s pads.
The 27-year-old accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. Thus, there was no need for a formal hearing.
On-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf, third umpire Allahuddien Paleker, and fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock levelled the charge against the Indian fast bowler.
Level carries a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee and one or two demerit points.