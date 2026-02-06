Sanju Samson May Start On The Bench As Ishan Kishan Dazzles Selectors
Sanju Samson may be a cleaner wicketkeeper and a solid batter, but Ishan Kishan’s fiery run into the tournament dazzled selectors.
By Meenakshi Rao
Mumbai: Team India’s most uncomfortable battle is not against an opposition attack but within its own dressing room — a quiet, unresolved contest between wicket-keeping batter Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan for the gloves and the opening slot.
For nearly two seasons, Samson appeared to have finally broken through the glass ceiling. Three T20I hundreds in 2024 did more than fill scorecards; they shifted perception. He was no longer the talented enigma, but the finished product — a wicketkeeper who could win games on his own terms. And yet, as the World Cup curtain rises, Samson finds himself starting from the sidelines again.
Samson's slump is worrying. Despite hitting three T20I centuries, Samson struggled in the lead-up series against New Zealand, averaging just 9.20. His scores in the five matches against New Zealand were 10, 6, 0, 24, and 6, respectively.
He struggled to convert starts, contributing to significant pressure on his position in the T20 team. While Samson remains in the 15-man squad, he is expected to start on the bench for the opener.
For now, Kishan has numbers which Samson does not. After a long absence, Kishan forced his way back via a dominant domestic season (517 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy). His recent T20I century (103 off 43 balls) against New Zealand and a 20-ball 53 in the warm-up match against South Africa on February 4 have made him the likely opener.
Kishan has taken the long way back. Dropped, doubted and largely forgotten at the international level, he returned to domestic cricket with something to prove and nowhere to hide.
The response was emphatic. Runs came in volume and at speed, capped by a commanding Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign that reminded everyone what his batting looks like when instinct is trusted over caution.
Then came the timing — brutal for one, perfect for the other. Kishan's T20I century against New Zealand earlier this year and a 20-ball 53 in the final warm-up against South Africa are statements, not auditions. In a format that rewards immediacy, he forced the selectors’ hand.
For Samson, the numbers told a harsher story. A lean New Zealand series, where runs refused to come, and confidence ebbed, reopened familiar questions at the worst possible moment. It is the cruel reality of T20 cricket — form doesn’t dip slowly; it disappears overnight.
Yet this is not a debate about talent. It never has been. Samson remains the cleaner wicketkeeper, the smoother mover, the more classical timer of the ball. In a different context, he might have been the automatic choice. But this Indian side, under Surya Kumar Yadav, is built on momentum and audacity — and right now, Kishan embodies both.
What complicates the decision further is the role. India wants their wicketkeeper to attack early, absorb risk in the powerplay and allow the middle order to bat with freedom.
Kishan’s left-handed aggression fits that template more naturally. Samson, for all his elegance, is better suited to controlling the middle overs — a role that currently has no vacancy.
The paradox is that Samson’s past heroics are undeniable, while Kishan’s present form is irresistible. One is the proof of history; the other, the argument of now.
For the moment, the gloves belong to Kishan. But World Cups are long, form is fragile, and opportunity has a habit of returning unannounced. Samson knows this better than anyone. He has lived the waiting game before.
In the end, this is not a rivalry played out in public or soundbites. It is a private duel, measured in net sessions, body language and readiness. One man has the stage; the other has the patience.
In a tournament that will turn on moments, India knows this much: At some point, it may need both.
