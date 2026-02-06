ETV Bharat / sports

Sanju Samson May Start On The Bench As Ishan Kishan Dazzles Selectors

By Meenakshi Rao

Mumbai: Team India’s most uncomfortable battle is not against an opposition attack but within its own dressing room — a quiet, unresolved contest between wicket-keeping batter Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan for the gloves and the opening slot.

For nearly two seasons, Samson appeared to have finally broken through the glass ceiling. Three T20I hundreds in 2024 did more than fill scorecards; they shifted perception. He was no longer the talented enigma, but the finished product — a wicketkeeper who could win games on his own terms. And yet, as the World Cup curtain rises, Samson finds himself starting from the sidelines again.

Samson's slump is worrying. Despite hitting three T20I centuries, Samson struggled in the lead-up series against New Zealand, averaging just 9.20. His scores in the five matches against New Zealand were 10, 6, 0, 24, and 6, respectively.

He struggled to convert starts, contributing to significant pressure on his position in the T20 team. While Samson remains in the 15-man squad, he is expected to start on the bench for the opener.

For now, Kishan has numbers which Samson does not. After a long absence, Kishan forced his way back via a dominant domestic season (517 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy). His recent T20I century (103 off 43 balls) against New Zealand and a 20-ball 53 in the warm-up match against South Africa on February 4 have made him the likely opener.

Kishan has taken the long way back. Dropped, doubted and largely forgotten at the international level, he returned to domestic cricket with something to prove and nowhere to hide.

The response was emphatic. Runs came in volume and at speed, capped by a commanding Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign that reminded everyone what his batting looks like when instinct is trusted over caution.

Then came the timing — brutal for one, perfect for the other. Kishan's T20I century against New Zealand earlier this year and a 20-ball 53 in the final warm-up against South Africa are statements, not auditions. In a format that rewards immediacy, he forced the selectors’ hand.