SMAT 2025: Mohammed Shami Sends Strong Message To Indian Selectors With Four-Wicket Haul Against Services
Indian pacer Mohammd Shami picked four wickets for 13 runs, helping Bengal win the match against Services by seven wickets.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 12:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Senior Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has sent a strong message to the Indian selectors by registering figures of 4/13 in his recent T20 appearance. His spell came against Services in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match on Thursday.
Shami has been away from the Indian team set-up since the Champions Trophy. First, he was out due to an ankle injury, but in recent times, he has been away from the team despite being fully fit and available for selection. The 34-year-old first dismissed two openers in the first over and then returned to clean up the tail. Thanks to his efforts, Services were restricted to 165 from 18.2 overs.
Aakash Deep picked up three wickets during his spell and assisted Shami with his accurate bowling. Mukesh Kumar suffered a poor day as he conceded 53 runs from three overs.
Bengal took down the target of 166 with ease. Captain Abhimanyu Easwaran smashed 58 runs from 37 deliveries while wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Porel played a brilliant knock of 56 runs from 29 deliveries. The 93-run partnership between the duo sealed the contest for Bengal as they completed the chase in 15.1 overs.
Shami’s performance adds to his list of impressive domestic performances since his comeback to competitive cricket. Also, the chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir are under scrutiny for not including pacers like Mohammed Siraj and Shami.
Harbhan Singh demands Shami’s inclusion
After India suffered a defeat against South Africa in the second match of the ODI series while defending 359 in Raipur, Harbhajan Singh questioned Shami’s exclusion from the lineup.
“Where is Shami? I don't know why Shami is not playing. I get it, you have Prasidh, he is a good bowler, but he still has a lot to learn. You had good bowlers, and you have slowly sidelined them. With Bumrah, this is a different bowling attack, and without Bumrah, it is an entirely different attack altogether. We have to learn the art of winning games without Jasprit Bumrah," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.