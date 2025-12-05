ETV Bharat / sports

SMAT 2025: Mohammed Shami Sends Strong Message To Indian Selectors With Four-Wicket Haul Against Services

Hyderabad: Senior Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has sent a strong message to the Indian selectors by registering figures of 4/13 in his recent T20 appearance. His spell came against Services in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match on Thursday.

Shami has been away from the Indian team set-up since the Champions Trophy. First, he was out due to an ankle injury, but in recent times, he has been away from the team despite being fully fit and available for selection. The 34-year-old first dismissed two openers in the first over and then returned to clean up the tail. Thanks to his efforts, Services were restricted to 165 from 18.2 overs.

Aakash Deep picked up three wickets during his spell and assisted Shami with his accurate bowling. Mukesh Kumar suffered a poor day as he conceded 53 runs from three overs.