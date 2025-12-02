ETV Bharat / sports

SMAT 2025: Hardik Pandya Powers Baroda To Their Highest Successful Chase In Comeback Match

Hyderabad: Baroda all-rounder Hardik Pandya scripted a successful comeback to competitive cricket after staying away from the action for a span of two months. He led Baroda to a successful 223-run chase against Punjab on Wednesday in the round 4 match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26 (SMAT) in Hyderabad.

Playing his first match since the Asia Cup in September, Hardik turned out to be expensive with the ball. In a dismal show with the ball, he leaked 52 runs in the four overs, taking the wicket of Anmolpreet Singh. Thanks to Abhishek Sharma’s fifty, Punjab managed to post 222/8 in 20 overs.

During the chase, he walked at No.4 after Baroda openers Vishnu Solanki and Shashwat Rawat provided a stable platform for the batters coming after them. He built his innings steadily, designing the run chase brilliantly during his stay at the crease.