ETV Bharat / sports

Sajan Prakash Qualifies For Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games With Silver In Singapore

Thiruvananthapuram: Indian swimming ace Sajan Prakash confirmed his place at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games after clinching a silver medal in the men’s 200m butterfly at the Singapore National Age Group Championship on Sunday.

The two-time Olympian clocked 1 minute 57.09 seconds, comfortably breaching the qualification standard of 1:57.12s set by the Swimming Federation of India. His performance ensured an early ticket to Glasgow.

Gold in the event went to Kuan Hung-Wang, who finished in 1:56.18s, while India's Tirthyank Pegu secured bronze with a time of 2:00.96s.

Sajan, who represented India at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, created history by becoming the first Indian swimmer to achieve the prestigious Olympic 'A' qualification standard. The 33-year-old national record holder in the 200m butterfly (1:56.38s) continues to be one of the country's most dependable performers in the pool.

Speaking to ETV Bharat from Singapore, Sajan said, "Now that I have achieved qualification standards for the Commonwealth, I will immersively focus on bringing a medal to our country from Glasgow."