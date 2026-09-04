ETV Bharat / sports

Suzuki Cup | India To Play Japan In Historic T20I In Sano

Hyderabad: The Japan Cricket Association (JCA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced that the men’s teams of both nations will play a T20 International match to launch the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of India-Japan Diplomatic Relations.

BCCI, in a media statement, said, "The Suzuki Cup will take place at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture on Tuesday, 22nd September 2026."

The match will be the first step of 'Sport 75', an initiative that stems from an agreement reached during a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and aims to promote human exchanges and cooperation between India and Japan in the field of sports, taking note of India’s ambition to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036, it said.

BCCI Secretary, Devajit Saikia, said, "The BCCI is delighted to be part of this historic occasion as the Indian and Japanese men's teams come together for a special T20 International in Japan. This is a significant moment for cricket, as it takes the Indian team to new territory and provides an opportunity to introduce the sport to a wider audience in Japan and East Asia."