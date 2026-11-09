ETV Bharat / sports

Suryakumar Yadav To Lead Mumbai In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Hyderabad: Flamboyant batter and former India T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Mumbai team for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India's premier domestic T20 competition. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Monday announced the squad for the premier domestic tournament.

A release from the MCA stated," Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Mumbai side, bringing his vast international experience, leadership, and explosive batting prowess to the team. The squad features a blend of experienced international and domestic players along with promising young talent, reflecting Mumbai's continued commitment to excellence and nurturing the next generation of cricketers."

Speaking on his appointment as captain, Suryakumar Yadav said, "It is always a matter of immense pride to represent Mumbai. I am honoured to lead this talented group in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy."

"Mumbai has a rich cricketing legacy and a winning culture, and we will look to uphold those traditions. We have a good mix of experienced players and exciting young talent, and I am confident that the team will come together, play with intensity, and give its best in every match. Our aim is to go all the way and bring the trophy home," added the right-handed batter, who led India to the T20 World Cup title.