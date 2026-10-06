Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Suryakumar Yadav Snubbed, Yashasvi Jaiswal Included As Mumbai Announce 16-Member Squad
Yashasvi Jaiswal found a place in the Mumbai Ranji trophy squad but former India captain Suryakumar Yadav was snubbed.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 9:46 AM IST
Hyderabad: Star Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav is facing a tough time in his professional career, and he suffered another blow recently. After being stripped of the T20I captaincy a few months back, the right-handed batter was snubbed from Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy squad. Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced a 16-member squad led by veteran Siddhesh Lad.
Notably, Suryakumar and Yashasvi Jaiswal both told the panel they were available. However, only the latter got picked in the squad. The team also features Sarafaraz Khan, who has experience playing Test cricket for India.
Mumbai Squad for Ranji Trophy Yashaasvi Jaiswal Sarfraz Khan Ayush Matre Are the biggest names from IPL https://t.co/UB56OGk7SI— Beb_ra (@bebra_be) October 5, 2026
Chief selector Rajesh Pawar had an hour-long meeting with other selectors, which was also attended by skipper Siddhesh Lad, head coach Omkar Salvi, and cricket advisor, former India cricketer and chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar.
The team will miss the services of seam bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur as he suffered a fracture to his right middle finger during the training session. Jaiswal will get some valuable match time with his appearance in the Ranji Trophy for India’s Test series against New Zealand scheduled to be played in November.
Ayush Mhatre rewarded with vice-captaincy
Mhatre was away from the competitive action for almost five months after suffering a hamstring injury during the IPL 2026. He then dislocated his shoulder while playing in the Mumbai T20 League but recently cleared a fitness test at the BKC indoor facility. He also recently featured in the Kanga League to prove his match fitness.
He has been rewarded for his impressive leadership during the Under-19 World Cup, where India lifted the silverware. Mhatre has scored 660 runs in first-class cricket with an average of 30, including two centuries and two half-centuries. He has also featured for Chennai Super Kings in 13 matches, scoring 441 runs.
Mumbai have announced their squad for the opening match of the Ranji Trophy 2026–27 season. Siddhesh Lad will lead the side, with Ayush Mhatre named vice-captain. Yashasvi Jaiswal is part of the squad. #RanjiTrophy #MumbaiCricket #DomesticCricket #IndianCricket https://t.co/nkgSvCMGZh— Vishal Yadav (@VishalY73709681) October 5, 2026
Mumbai In Group D
Mumbai are placed in Group D along with Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Railways, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. They will square off against Chandigarh in their opening fixture at the Wankhede Stadium from October 11-14.
Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad
Siddhesh Lad (capt), Ayush Mhatre (vice-capt), Shams Mulani, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Divyaansh Saxena, Tushar Deshpande, Musheer Khan, Mohit Avasthi, Sarfaraz Khan, Sylvester D’Souza, Suved Parkar, Onkar Tarmale, Aakash Anand (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk).