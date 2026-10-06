ETV Bharat / sports

Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Suryakumar Yadav Snubbed, Yashasvi Jaiswal Included As Mumbai Announce 16-Member Squad

Hyderabad: Star Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav is facing a tough time in his professional career, and he suffered another blow recently. After being stripped of the T20I captaincy a few months back, the right-handed batter was snubbed from Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy squad. Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced a 16-member squad led by veteran Siddhesh Lad.

Notably, Suryakumar and Yashasvi Jaiswal both told the panel they were available. However, only the latter got picked in the squad. The team also features Sarafaraz Khan, who has experience playing Test cricket for India.

Chief selector Rajesh Pawar had an hour-long meeting with other selectors, which was also attended by skipper Siddhesh Lad, head coach Omkar Salvi, and cricket advisor, former India cricketer and chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar.

The team will miss the services of seam bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur as he suffered a fracture to his right middle finger during the training session. Jaiswal will get some valuable match time with his appearance in the Ranji Trophy for India’s Test series against New Zealand scheduled to be played in November.

Ayush Mhatre rewarded with vice-captaincy