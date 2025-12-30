ETV Bharat / sports

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav Visits Tirupati Temple With Wife Ahead Of T20 World Cup

The Tirumala darshan came after India’s successful T20I series win against South Africa, leading the side to a 3-1 victory. The series concluded on December 19. After the break, the India captain is set to return to action in January as he will feature for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches.

Suryakumar had a brief interaction with the media while making his way to the temple complex. He was dressed in a pink sherwani while Devisha wore a traditional silk saree. He also took a few selfies with a small group of fans. The visit came as the Indian players are having a break, as they will play the next series in January.

Hyderabad: India’s T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav paid a visit to the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati on Tuesday on the auspicious occasion of Vaikunta Ekadashi. He took a blessing with his wife, Devisha. He sought blessings at one of the most holy places in Hinduism, a few months ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, which is to be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 in Mumbai.

The 35-year-old will lead the Indian team in a five-match T20I series against New Zealand. The assignment starts on January 21, and it will be a crucial series for the team with the World Cup starting in February.

Suryakumar has been out of form recently, and 2025 has been the toughest season for him so far. He managed to score only 218 runs from 19 innings with an average of 13.62 and a strike rate of 123.16. His highest score is 47 throughout the year.

His struggle continued in the home series against South Africa as he managed to accumulate only 34 runs across four innings with a meagre average of 8.50 and a strike rate of 103.03. However, he said that he will soon regain his touch earlier this month at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

“Ye waala patch thoda lamba ho gaya (this patch has stretched a bit too long),” he said.

“I’m sure everyone has seen this in their respective careers. I will also go over it sometime. I know what to do, I know where things are going wrong. I’ve got some time to work on it. We have the New Zealand series coming up, and then the important T20 World Cup as well. You’ll definitely see Surya is back.”