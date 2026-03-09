ETV Bharat / sports

Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Next Target After T20 World Cup 2026 Win

Hyderabad: India won the T20 World Cup at home with a resounding victory over New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, setting their sights on a gold medal at the 2028 Olympics. After scoring 255 in the final, India bundled out New Zealand for 159 in the 19th over to win the match by 96 runs.

Speaking about the challenges of the tournament after the match, captain Surya admitted that the start was not easy, but the team's courage and collective performance made this campaign special.

"Obviously, it's been a wonderful journey over the past month. Although it didn't start the way we wanted, but then again, that's part of the game. The journey to this day has been very special. And together, as a team, what we've achieved, I think, is clear to see. So, I'm very happy with that," Surya said at the press conference.

Captain Surya also spoke about the team's next big target, saying, "As you said, the next goal is definitely the Olympics, Olympic gold, and the 2028 World Cup. Don't forget!"