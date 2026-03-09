Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Next Target After T20 World Cup 2026 Win
Suryakumar Yadav has revealed his next target after India's T20 World Cup 2026 triumph.
Published : March 9, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: India won the T20 World Cup at home with a resounding victory over New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, setting their sights on a gold medal at the 2028 Olympics. After scoring 255 in the final, India bundled out New Zealand for 159 in the 19th over to win the match by 96 runs.
Speaking about the challenges of the tournament after the match, captain Surya admitted that the start was not easy, but the team's courage and collective performance made this campaign special.
"Obviously, it's been a wonderful journey over the past month. Although it didn't start the way we wanted, but then again, that's part of the game. The journey to this day has been very special. And together, as a team, what we've achieved, I think, is clear to see. So, I'm very happy with that," Surya said at the press conference.
Captain Surya also spoke about the team's next big target, saying, "As you said, the next goal is definitely the Olympics, Olympic gold, and the 2028 World Cup. Don't forget!"
Speaking of the World Cup final, India, batting first, posted a challenging 255/5, the highest total in a T20 World Cup final. This included Sanju Samson's 89 off 46 balls, Ishan Kishan's 54, and Abhishek Sharma's superb 52. A 98-run opening partnership between Samson and Sharma set the tone, while Shivam Dube's explosive batting in the end helped India cross the 250 mark.
In reply, New Zealand struggled against India's disciplined bowling attack. Jasprit Bumrah led the team with 4/15 wickets, while Axar Patel's 3-27 demolished the top order. Tim Seifert fought valiantly, scoring 52, but wickets fell at regular intervals. India's bowlers maintained relentless pressure, restricting New Zealand to 159 in 19 overs, losing by 96 runs.
With this win, India became the first team to defend the T20 World Cup and also the first team to win it three times.