ETV Bharat / sports

'Wait For 24 Hours And You Will Know Everything,' Quips Surya Kumar Yadav On Handshake Row

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav looks on as a pitch invader being escorted out of the field during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Namibia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Thursday ( PTI )

By Meenakshi Rao

Colombo: India skipper Suryakumar Yadav arrived at the R Premadasa Stadium on the eve of the India–Pakistan clash with the air of a man who knew exactly what the room wanted — and exactly how much he was willing to give.

The handshake question hovered like humidity in Colombo. Surya, though, batted it away with a smile and a shrug, keeping the temperature of the room deliberately light. He refused to be drawn into the noise, choosing mischief over confrontation.

Suryakumar Yadav speaking to reporters at the pre-match press conference in Colombo (PTI)

"Wait for 24 hours and you will know everything," he said, a line he returned to like a well-timed late cut — precise, teasing, and just out of reach.

If the questions were heavy, Surya kept his tone buoyant. Erudite, playful and self-aware, he turned the press conference into a masterclass in deflection without ever sounding evasive.

When asked if the atmosphere between India and Pakistan had shifted since the tense Asia Cup days that sparked the handshake controversy, he leaned into philosophy rather than provocation.

"The mood and the atmosphere begin from the dressing room, from the bus. What you see in the field is a by-product of that atmosphere — and the cricket mood I am talking about is good. I don't know which atmosphere you are talking about," he said, raising a laugh and neatly sidestepping the trap.

But beneath the wit lay clarity.

Surya, again playfully, confirmed that star opener Abhishek Sharma was fit and ready, a pointed response to Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha, who had earlier expressed a desire to face India's strongest XI. "If they want him to play, we will play him," Surya grinned, laughter rippling through the room.

When the conversation turned to cricket — the real business — the India captain's tone sharpened without losing its warmth. Selection, he admitted, was both a dilemma and a luxury.