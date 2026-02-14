'Wait For 24 Hours And You Will Know Everything,' Quips Surya Kumar Yadav On Handshake Row
India will play arch-rivals Pakistan in the league stage game of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo on Sunday.
Colombo: India skipper Suryakumar Yadav arrived at the R Premadasa Stadium on the eve of the India–Pakistan clash with the air of a man who knew exactly what the room wanted — and exactly how much he was willing to give.
The handshake question hovered like humidity in Colombo. Surya, though, batted it away with a smile and a shrug, keeping the temperature of the room deliberately light. He refused to be drawn into the noise, choosing mischief over confrontation.
"Wait for 24 hours and you will know everything," he said, a line he returned to like a well-timed late cut — precise, teasing, and just out of reach.
If the questions were heavy, Surya kept his tone buoyant. Erudite, playful and self-aware, he turned the press conference into a masterclass in deflection without ever sounding evasive.
When asked if the atmosphere between India and Pakistan had shifted since the tense Asia Cup days that sparked the handshake controversy, he leaned into philosophy rather than provocation.
"The mood and the atmosphere begin from the dressing room, from the bus. What you see in the field is a by-product of that atmosphere — and the cricket mood I am talking about is good. I don't know which atmosphere you are talking about," he said, raising a laugh and neatly sidestepping the trap.
But beneath the wit lay clarity.
Surya, again playfully, confirmed that star opener Abhishek Sharma was fit and ready, a pointed response to Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha, who had earlier expressed a desire to face India's strongest XI. "If they want him to play, we will play him," Surya grinned, laughter rippling through the room.
When the conversation turned to cricket — the real business — the India captain's tone sharpened without losing its warmth. Selection, he admitted, was both a dilemma and a luxury.
"Yes, it is a difficult call to take as to how many fast bowlers and how many spinners should be selected for a particular game. Be it (Jasprit) Bumrah, Arshdeep (Singh) or (Mohammed) Siraj, all of them are good fast bowlers, as are all the spinners, so it is a difficult pick. But the combination that has worked for us earlier…" he said, trailing off knowingly — a nod to the tried-and-tested Asia Cup template in similar conditions.
Pakistan's longer stay in Sri Lanka? No advantage, according to Surya.
"We have played a lot of cricket in Sri Lanka during the bilaterals, so we are also familiar with the subcontinental conditions," he said, brushing aside any narrative of acclimatisation.
The pressure of an India–Pakistan night? He didn't deny it — instead, he reframed it. "It is more about the occasion. And we don't play them often. But we try to keep things simple and we try to place our best foot forward."
And then came the tactical needle: Pakistan's mystery spinner Usman Tariq, the off-break bowler whose unusual angles have stirred conversation through the tournament.
"Yes, he is a different character when he comes to bowl. But we can't surrender to him, right? We have been practising with similar kind of bowlers, and we will execute what we have been practising in the night sessions," Surya said, his tone firm but far from anxious.
Even Pakistan's five-spinner strategy didn't ruffle him. "They have been doing well with their bowling options and their combinations, but we do have some plans to tackle them. We also have a similar kind of set-up when we go and play. The wicket looks very good."
It was only when India's own batting stutters were raised that Surya’s voice carried a hint of steel. Two matches, two collapses — and no appetite to gloss over it.
“The batters should be taking their own calls. They should have their own plans on batting on a tricky T20 wicket. In the second game… we had a good powerplay but still we had a slump in between. One or two batters need to take the responsibility. Being brave and showing character takes us across the line," the Mumbaikar said.
That, perhaps, was the truest glimpse of Surya the captain — candid, demanding, and quietly confident. The jokes, the quips, the artful dodges — they were all there. But beneath the sparkle was a leader who knows exactly what the moment demands.
As for the handshake? “Wait for 24 hours,” he had said.
Surya, as always, was playing the long game.
