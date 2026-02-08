T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Virat Kohli’s Record With Stellar Performance Against USA
India captain Suryakumar Yadav stood tall in the adversity with a knock of an unbeaten 84 and was awarded the Player of the Match award.
Published : February 8, 2026 at 9:51 AM IST
Hyderabad: India captain Suryakumar Yadav etched his name in the history books in the T20 World Cup 2026 fixture against the USA on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. When the chips were down for India, the skipper orchestrated a rescue act to save them from being bundled out on a low total with an impressive knock of unbeaten 84 from 49 deliveries.
His knock helped the team post 161/9 while batting first after they were reduced to 77/6 at one point of time due to the unusual sluggish nature of the Wankhede surface. While the 35-year-old did his job with the bat, the bowlers didn’t let the USA breathe easy in the chase. They restricted the opposition to 132/8, winning the fixture by 29 runs.
pic.twitter.com/FVCMHRsVey— Third Man View (@3rdManView) February 8, 2026
🚨 Most POTM awards for India in T20Is 🌟
Suryakumar Yadav leads with 17, ahead of Kohli (16) & Rohit (14). Elite list 👑#3rdManView #T20WorldCup2026
SKY surpasses Kohli
Suryakumar was adjudged player of the match for his stellar performance. The right-handed batter overtook Kohli in ther terms of Player of the Match awards. Suryakumar won the 17th Player of the Match (POTM) award, which is the most by any Indian. Kohli had won 16 POTM awards in the T20Is.
Most Player of the Match awards in T20Is for India
17 - Suryakumar Yadav (105 T20Is)
16 -Virat Kohli (125)
14 - Rohit Sharma (159)
8 - Axar Patel (88)
Third in the overall list
The right-handed batter is now in third place in the list of players with the most POTM awards in T20Is. He is now only behind Malaysia's Virandeep Singh and Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza on the all-time list.
Most Player of the Match awards in T20Is:
1 - Virandeep Singh: 22 in 111 matches
2 - Sikandar Raza: 19 in 127 matches
3 - Suryakumar Yadav: 17 in 105 matches
4 - Virat Kohli: 16 in 125 matches
5 - Sami Sohail: 16 in 66 matches
Suryakumar Yadav surpasses Virat Kohli to register the most Player of the Match awards in T20Is for India#SuryakumarYadav #INDvsUS #T20WorldCup #T20WC2026 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Rkzra5ygl7— NEW SENSE (@NEWSENSE008) February 8, 2026
Embarassing record for Saurabh Netravalkar
Netravalkar conceded 65 runs from the allotted quota of four overs as the left-hander was smashed by the Indian batters all over the park. He surged past Sanath Jayasuriya, who had conceded 64 against Pakistan, bowling the most expensive spell in the T20 World Cup.