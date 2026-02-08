ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Virat Kohli’s Record With Stellar Performance Against USA

Hyderabad: India captain Suryakumar Yadav etched his name in the history books in the T20 World Cup 2026 fixture against the USA on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. When the chips were down for India, the skipper orchestrated a rescue act to save them from being bundled out on a low total with an impressive knock of unbeaten 84 from 49 deliveries.

His knock helped the team post 161/9 while batting first after they were reduced to 77/6 at one point of time due to the unusual sluggish nature of the Wankhede surface. While the 35-year-old did his job with the bat, the bowlers didn’t let the USA breathe easy in the chase. They restricted the opposition to 132/8, winning the fixture by 29 runs.

SKY surpasses Kohli

Suryakumar was adjudged player of the match for his stellar performance. The right-handed batter overtook Kohli in ther terms of Player of the Match awards. Suryakumar won the 17th Player of the Match (POTM) award, which is the most by any Indian. Kohli had won 16 POTM awards in the T20Is.

Most Player of the Match awards in T20Is for India

17 - Suryakumar Yadav (105 T20Is)

16 -Virat Kohli (125)

14 - Rohit Sharma (159)

8 - Axar Patel (88)