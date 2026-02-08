ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Virat Kohli’s Record With Stellar Performance Against USA

India captain Suryakumar Yadav stood tall in the adversity with a knock of an unbeaten 84 and was awarded the Player of the Match award.

Suryakumar Yadav Most Player Of The Match Awards
File Photo: Suryakumar Yadav (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : February 8, 2026 at 9:51 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: India captain Suryakumar Yadav etched his name in the history books in the T20 World Cup 2026 fixture against the USA on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. When the chips were down for India, the skipper orchestrated a rescue act to save them from being bundled out on a low total with an impressive knock of unbeaten 84 from 49 deliveries.

His knock helped the team post 161/9 while batting first after they were reduced to 77/6 at one point of time due to the unusual sluggish nature of the Wankhede surface. While the 35-year-old did his job with the bat, the bowlers didn’t let the USA breathe easy in the chase. They restricted the opposition to 132/8, winning the fixture by 29 runs.

SKY surpasses Kohli

Suryakumar was adjudged player of the match for his stellar performance. The right-handed batter overtook Kohli in ther terms of Player of the Match awards. Suryakumar won the 17th Player of the Match (POTM) award, which is the most by any Indian. Kohli had won 16 POTM awards in the T20Is.

Most Player of the Match awards in T20Is for India

17 - Suryakumar Yadav (105 T20Is)

16 -Virat Kohli (125)

14 - Rohit Sharma (159)

8 - Axar Patel (88)

Third in the overall list

The right-handed batter is now in third place in the list of players with the most POTM awards in T20Is. He is now only behind Malaysia's Virandeep Singh and Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza on the all-time list.

Most Player of the Match awards in T20Is:

1 - Virandeep Singh: 22 in 111 matches

2 - Sikandar Raza: 19 in 127 matches

3 - Suryakumar Yadav: 17 in 105 matches

4 - Virat Kohli: 16 in 125 matches

5 - Sami Sohail: 16 in 66 matches

Embarassing record for Saurabh Netravalkar

Netravalkar conceded 65 runs from the allotted quota of four overs as the left-hander was smashed by the Indian batters all over the park. He surged past Sanath Jayasuriya, who had conceded 64 against Pakistan, bowling the most expensive spell in the T20 World Cup.

TAGGED:

IND VS USA HIGHLIGHTS
SURYAKUMAR OVERTAKES KOHLI
SAURABH NETRAVALKAR EXPENSIVE SPELL
IND VS USA T20 WORLD CUP
MOST POTM AWARDS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.