IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Leaves Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Behind To Achieve Special Milestone

Hyderabad: The Indian cricket team registered a 46-run win over New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I of the bilateral series against New Zealand on Sunday, February 5. Suryakumar Yadav played a pivotal role for Men in Blue with a knock of 63 runs from 30 deliveries laced with six sixes. The right-handed batter not only played a key role in India’s win but also reached the milestone of 3000 runs in the shortest format. He became the quickest batter to achieve the feat.

The Indian skipper reached the landmark in just 1,822 balls, surpassing stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Kohli had reached the milestone in 2169 balls while the Hitman completed it in 2149 deliveries. Muhammad Waseem was the fastest to reach 3000 runs, earlier achieving the feat in 1947 deliveries.

Fastest to 3000 T20I runs

Suryakumar Yadav - 1822

Muhammad Waseem - 1947

Jos Buttler - 2068

Aaron Finch - 2077

David Warner - 2113

Leading run-scorer in the series

Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged Man of the Series as he was the highest run-getter. He amassed 242 runs from five innings with an average of 80.67 and a strike rate of 196.75. He scored three fifties against the Blackcaps throughout the series.

Suryakumar’s form will be crucial for India going into the T20 World Cup for Indai which will start from February 7. India will start their campaign with the match against the USA.

Records made in IND vs NZ 5th T20I

Most sixes in a T20I

41 Bulgaria vs Gibraltar Sofia 2025

36 Ind vs NZ Trivandrum 2026 *

35 WI vs SA Centurion 2023

34 WI vs Eng St George’s 2023

