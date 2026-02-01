IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Leaves Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Behind To Achieve Special Milestone
Suryakumar Yadav completed 3000 T20I runs in the fifth T20I against New Zealand on Sunday, February 1.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 10:35 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian cricket team registered a 46-run win over New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I of the bilateral series against New Zealand on Sunday, February 5. Suryakumar Yadav played a pivotal role for Men in Blue with a knock of 63 runs from 30 deliveries laced with six sixes. The right-handed batter not only played a key role in India’s win but also reached the milestone of 3000 runs in the shortest format. He became the quickest batter to achieve the feat.
The Indian skipper reached the landmark in just 1,822 balls, surpassing stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Kohli had reached the milestone in 2169 balls while the Hitman completed it in 2149 deliveries. Muhammad Waseem was the fastest to reach 3000 runs, earlier achieving the feat in 1947 deliveries.
𝘽𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙍𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙧𝙙𝙨 on the way to 𝘿𝙚𝙛𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙃𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮! 🇮🇳#TeamIndia is on a spectacular run as they gear up to take on the world at T20’s biggest stage!— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 31, 2026
⏳ 7 days to go | ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2026 👉 #INDvUSA | SAT, FEB 7, 6 PM pic.twitter.com/IPyFODWDS0
Fastest to 3000 T20I runs
Suryakumar Yadav - 1822
Muhammad Waseem - 1947
Jos Buttler - 2068
Aaron Finch - 2077
David Warner - 2113
Leading run-scorer in the series
Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged Man of the Series as he was the highest run-getter. He amassed 242 runs from five innings with an average of 80.67 and a strike rate of 196.75. He scored three fifties against the Blackcaps throughout the series.
Suryakumar’s form will be crucial for India going into the T20 World Cup for Indai which will start from February 7. India will start their campaign with the match against the USA.
Records made in IND vs NZ 5th T20I
Most sixes in a T20I
41 Bulgaria vs Gibraltar Sofia 2025
36 Ind vs NZ Trivandrum 2026 *
35 WI vs SA Centurion 2023
34 WI vs Eng St George’s 2023
Highest match aggregate in a T20I
517 WI vs SA Centurion 2023
496 Ind vs NZ Trivandrum 2026 *
489 WI vs Ind Lauderhill 2016
Most expensive 5-fers in T20Is
5/51 Arshdeep Singh vs NZ Trivandrum 2026
5/40 Alzarri Joseph vs SA Joburg 2023
5/39 Lungi Ngidi vs Eng Bristol 2022
